RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech closed the first half on a 30-8 run, then carried momentum into the final 20 minutes during an 82-61 home win over the North Alabama men’s basketball team on Friday.
The Lions (2-4) remain winless on the road this season and were swept on the two-game road trip to South Dakota State and Louisiana Tech (4-1).
A basket by Christian Agnew gave the Lions a 24-15 lead with 8:30 remaining in the opening half. The Bulldogs, however, hit six of their next seven shots from the floor over a 3:19 stretch while the Lions went 1-for-5 with three turnovers.
After two free throws gave the home team a 30-26 lead, a 3-point basket by Jamari Blackmon pulled the Lions to within a single point with 4:50 remaining in the half.
But the Lions went scoreless for the next 3:14 and the Bulldogs went on a 13-0 run.
Louisiana Tech led 45-32 at the break.
The lead remained double digits throughout the second half. A jumper by Manny Littles made the score 47-36 with 18:42 remaining, but that was as close as the Lions could get. Louisiana Tech (4-1) scored on its next six possessions to pull away.
UNA's 17 turnovers that led to 20 points for Louisiana Tech. Blackmon equaled his season-high with a second straight 26-point performance. No other player reached double figures for North Alabama.
UNA will return home to face Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 1:30 at Flowers Hall.
