RENAE CODY
Women’s basketball, 1981-84
Cody was a four-year member of North Alabama's women’s basketball teams from 1981-84. She was a member of UNA’s 1982 Alabama Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Northern Division Championship team under Gary Elliott and a member of UNA’s first NCAA Division II Tournament team as a senior in 1983-84 under Wayne Byrd.
She was selected first-team All-Gulf South Conference in 1983-84. The Lions had a combined 79-39 record in her four years in the program. She currently ranks as the fourth leading scorer in UNA women’s basketball history with 1,294 points, all in the era prior to the three-point shot. She made 559 career field goals and 176 free throws in 118 career games. She still ranks as UNA’s career leader in steals with 208 and is second in career assists with 477. Her top scoring game was 30 against Stillman in 1983-84.
A native of Red Bay, Cody scored 294 points in 1980-81, 264 in 1981-82, 357 in 1982-83 and 379 points in 1983-84.
MIKE KLUG
Baseball, 2004-05
The starting second baseman on UNA baseball teams in 2004 and 2005, Klug was a two-time all-conference and all-region selection who went on to be named All-American in 2005.
Selected second-team All-GSC in 2004 and 2005, Klug was first-team All-South Region both years and a second-team Rawlings/ABCA Division II All-American pick as a senior at second base.
For his efforts in helping lead the Lions to the championship game of the 2005 GSC Tournament, Klug was voted GSC Tournament MVP. UNA lost in the championship game to West Alabama but Klug became the first player from a non-championship team to win the tournament's MVP honors.
Klug helped lead UNA to a 34-20-1 record in 2004 and a 39-19 mark in 2005 under Mike Lane. He led the team with 76 hits, 70 runs scored, 52 runs batted in, 25 doubles, 37 bases on balls and 14 home runs in 2005. He also led the Lions in home runs (nine) and triples (seven) in 2004 while hitting .353 with 61 hits, 53 runs scored and 43 RBI.
Klug had a career batting average of .358 (137-of-382) with 123 runs scored, 95 RBI, 39 doubles, 10 triples and 23 home runs.
He was selected as UNA’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2005 and was later drafted in the 28th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland A’s in 2005.
BOBBY JOE PRIDE
Football, 1968-71
A four-year football letterman for the Lions from 1968-71, Pride was a member of the first integrated collegiate football team in the state of Alabama under coach Hal Self. He finished his career with 3,655 all-purpose yards, which, at the time (1971), was second best in school history behind his teammate Leonard Thomas (3,938). That mark still ranks eighth in school history. His career numbers include 854 rushing yards, 799 receiving yards, 1,525 kickoff return yards and 477 punt return yards for 3,655 all-purpose yards.
He scored seven career touchdowns, including two kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career - 67 yards against Jacksonville State in 1968 and 100 yards against Tennessee-Martin in 1970. The 100-yard return is tied for a school record. His 623 kickoff return yards in 1970 set a school record that has since been broken.
Pride played wingback and tailback his first two seasons before moving to flanker. A 1977 UNA graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, the Decatur, Ala., native was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
JUSTIN REGAN
Men's Golf, 2000-03
A four-year letterman on the men's golf team at North Alabama from 2000-03, Regan received All-American recognition in three of his four seasons with the Lions and helped lead UNA to three NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances. He was first-team All-Gulf South Conference in 2000 and 2003 and second-team All-GSC in 2002. He earned All-South Region honors in 2003, was a second-team All-American in 2003 and an honorable mention All-American in 2000 and 2002. He also received UNA’s Jack Karnes Award in 2000 for leadership, citizenship, athletic and academic performance. He tied for 12th individually at the 2002 NCAA Division II Golf Championships, tied for 33rd in 2003 and tied for 47th in 2000. He helped lead UNA to back-to-back NCAA Regional championships in 2002 and 2003, including taking Medalist honors as region champion in 2003.
In all, Regan played in 36 tournaments for the Lions, winning six and posting 15 Top 10 finishes.
He becomes the sixth former UNA golfer to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
