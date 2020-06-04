After trips back and forth from his apartment in Florence and his parents’ house in Haleyville, North Alabama linebacker Will Evans was excited to see his teammates when facilities opened up on Wednesday for voluntary workouts.
While it wasn’t a large group, it was a start. If anything, Evans said, it gives him hope of a full season in the fall.
“It gives you a new sense of normal,” Evans said. “Things are going to be all right. Seeing all my teammates today kind of brought that camaraderie back.”
After a series of conversations, a decision was made by the university’s taskforce for handling COVID-19 to allow athletes who either live local or off-campus to use the weight room and turf field for workouts, working with the strength and conditioning staff. The decision is classified as “Phase Two” after the first phase was bringing employees back on campus.
Head athletic trainer Josh Penny explained the safety procedure for workouts follow a green, yellow and red flag system. The first things athletes have to do upon checking in is get their temperature taken.
Next, they are asked a series of questions to gauge whether they have any symptoms. Working closely with health services on campus, a green flag clears the athlete for workouts. A yellow flag is determined when an athlete has one symptom, like a fever or cough. The athlete is then sent home for a 24-hour period. Once they return, if the athlete has any more symptoms, they’re given a red flag and are sent to health services to go through procedures and recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“It’s just a small group, but you’ve got to start somewhere,” Penny said. “We felt like we needed to give our kids access for a place to work out. They need to work on their conditioning, as well. That’s a big part of it.”
Representatives from football, men and women’s basketball, softball and cross country were present on Wednesday.
“I was excited to come work out today,” said punter/kicker Joe Gurley, who is staying at home in Killen with his parents. “When school got canceled, I was actually upset. I like day-to-day interaction, having things to do.”
Finishing up post-workout stretches, Gurley talked about the idea of having the whole football team back in July, which is the goal of the university task force, head coach Chris Willis and athletic director Mark Linder.
Before campus opened, Gurley had to get creative with workouts. He did pushups, pull ups on tree branches and dips on sawhorses and used two dumbbells for squats and other exercises. He visited a friend who built a weight rack out of two-by-four wood planks and he used his weights for workouts.
Evans said he was able to work out at Haleyville High School where his mom teaches, which allowed him to get in the weight room when he needed.
The players were able to catch up with each other on Wednesday, but they’re longing to see the team together again.
“I really do miss the guys,” Gurley said. “I miss sitting in the locker room and talking. … I think being apart will actually bring us closer together.”
A rising junior on the men’s basketball team, Manny Littles is staying at his apartment in Florence and jumped at the chance to work out on campus again.
“It’s just great,” Littles said. “Being able to get in the weight room and throw the weight around that you know you can bear with, just being able to stay in shape. … It’s not just a big part of basketball, it's a big part of life.”
Littles said he’s been able to see some of his teammates because they live nearby and he meets with the coaching staff and the team via Zoom. While he’s been able to play basketball on outside courts, he’s hopeful he’ll soon be able to be with his team again doing activities on the court in Flowers Hall.
Howell, along with redshirt sophomore running back Tyler Price, like their teammates, said they’re both preparing as if there will be a full football season.
Although the athletes don’t know when the whole team will be together, Penny said a decision there is dependent on NCAA rulings. He said the university taskforce is monitoring how the second phase goes to make a decision on bringing the football team, but also potentially the basketball teams back, depending on the NCAA.
“The university as a whole is open to bringing (them) on campus and have a trial basis,” Penny said. “We’re willing to help out in any way possible, if they can use the athletic department as a model to help move forward and help get students back on campus, then we’re all for it.”
For the players, like Howell, Evans and Gurley, it’s just about seeing each other again.
“We’re ready for everybody to be here," Howell said. "We miss our boys. It's a family atmosphere."
