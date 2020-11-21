PROVO, Utah — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and No. 8 BYU routed overmatched North Alabama 66-14 on Saturday to improve to 9-0.
No. 8 BYU routs overmatched UNA
- By John Coon The Associated Press
