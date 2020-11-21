APTOPIX North Alabama BYU Football

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball for a first down past North Alabama cornerback Will Singleton, bottom, defensive end Tyler Antkowiak (41) and linebacker Christon Taylor (25) in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah.

 Jeff Swinger - pool, POOL AP

PROVO, Utah — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and No. 8 BYU routed overmatched North Alabama 66-14 on Saturday to improve to 9-0.

