FLORENCE — North Alabama quarterback Christian Lopez said the week before Saturday’s game against Presbyterian that when the offense is rolling, it’s tough to stop them.
The statement rang true on Saturday as the Lions rolled past the Blue Hose, 41-21, aided by big plays offensively. On two of UNA’s four touchdown-scoring drives, the offense scored on plays of 50 yards or more.
UNA struggled on the first possession when Lopez was sacked in the end zone for a safety, but the Lions also had a lot of help from their defense. UNA forced three turnovers, all from players in the secondary. Senior safety D’Andre Hart forced a fumble, senior defensive back A.J. Bracey returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown and K.J. Smith also had an interception.
All in all, it was a big performance for UNA in its first game in the Big South conference.
Turnover battle victory
The three turnovers forced by the Lions were the most in the game this season after getting none the week before in a loss to Jacksonville State.
“Getting turnovers brings energy to everybody,” Bracey said. “When we get turnovers, it picks up everybody. You get a lot of turnovers, you’re going to win.”
Willis echoed Bracey by pointing out that the team won the turnover battle in the first game of the season against Western Illinois when the Lions won 26-17. UNA had two to WIU’s zero that game, and tacked on another to that deficit Saturday.
“That just goes to show you, you create turnovers and protect the football, good things are going to happen,” Willis said.
Offense with season-high in yards
UNA amassed a season-high 428 total yards of offense on Saturday and its best offensive performance of the season.
A lot of the success came with big plays. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dexter Boykin had a 55-yard touchdown catch and Terence Humphrey scored on a 88-yard touchdown run.
Willis talked about the importance of establishing the run and was frustrated when the team couldn’t before because it fell behind in games. That wasn’t the case on Saturday as the Lions finished with another season-high 211 yards on the ground, which also helped the passing game as Lopez threw for 217 yards.
“That took the pressure off our quarterback. You can’t ask (Lopez) to throw every snap,” Willis said.
Kicking game recovers
After a tough outing last week, the special teams unit got back on track in Saturday’s win.
Joe Gurley was 2 for 2 on field goals from 21 and 30 yards out, respectively. He also made all four of his extra points and recorded a 61-yard punt. He averaged 43.5 yards per punt and pinned one inside the 20-yard line.
Other than two kickoffs that went out of bounds early in the game, Gurley was solid the rest of the way.
