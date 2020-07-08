Johnny Buckmon wasn’t a household name prior to the 1979-80 basketball season.
At the time, Buckmon, a 6-4 forward from Florence, went to Coffee High School before attending Northeast Colorado Junior College. Players from the North Alabama basketball team simply knew of him as a local kid.
After some time, they were able to convince him to try out for the team.
Buckmon, who passed away on Friday at age 62, went from a walk-on, to sixth man to one of UNA’s best players in two years.
He finished his career with the Lions with a number of accolades. He was the team’s leading scorer in 1981, the MVP of the Gulf South Conference tournament the same year and a member of the Lions’ NCAA Division II Final Four team.
“I know him to be one hellacious basketball player,” said Gerald Lavender, who played for UNA from 1977-80. “He was very determined, he was quick, he was serious about the game of basketball and he was serious about helping out his teammates.”
Albert Owens, who played point guard for the Lions from 1979-82, remembers Buckmon as a “quiet guy.” What stuck out most is that he noticed that he hit a growth spurt, estimating that he went from about 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-4 from his time at Coffee to his time at UNA.
Once Buckmon made the team as a walk-on, Owens said the two developed a good relationship, playing pickup games at W.C. Handy Gymnasium as well as various parks.
After practice, the two played one-on-one at Flowers Hall from time to time.
“He was a good teammate, good person on and off the court,” Owens said. “He was one of those guys you could depend on.”
Owens said he knew that in tight games where the team needed a bucket, he knew Buckmon would deliver. For his career with the Lions, he averaged 11.7 points and six rebounds per game.
He was also known for his shooting, knocking down almost 53 percent of his shots from the field throughout his career.
“An excellent, on the money shooter,” Owens said. “He could score on anybody, and he could put it in in bunches.”
In the time since their playing days, Owens said he hadn’t heard from Buckmon. As Owens went on to play professionally overseas after college, he came home for about a month as part of his vacation, but he was also looking to recruit some players to join him.
The first person he thought of was Buckmon, but he could never find him.
Lavender said he last saw Buckmon at a team reunion several years ago. Former UNA head coach Bill Jones was still alive at the time.
Nonetheless, Lavender was thoroughly impressed by Buckmon’s career, especially that it all started as a walk-on trying to join a championship-caliber team consisting of players like Owens, Lavender as well as UNA’s all-time leading scorer, Otis Boddie.
Not to mention, a year prior to Buckmon’s arrival, the Lions won the NCAA Division II national championship.
“You have to think about it, for him to walk on with the type of players that we had, you know he had to be really tough,” Lavender said.
Lavender remembers Buckmon as a player who knew his role, something Jones preached to his team on several occasions. He was quick to learn, whether it was the offensive scheme or the defensive matchups, Buckmon was always willing to be a student of the game.
Buckmon wasn’t a known commodity before he came to UNA, but he left as an important piece to the Lions’ best run in program history.
“These bigger schools (are always) looking for the next superstar or whatever and they kind of look over these young guys like Johnny,” Lavender said. “Luckily he came to us, and he made a big difference.”
Buckmon's funeral arrangements are being handled by Elkins Funeral Home.
