MONTGOMERY – Sidney Revels pitched a five-hit shutout and the North Alabama softball team got four runs in the bottom of the third inning Friday in a 4-0 victory over Howard on the opening day of the Alabama State Stinger Classic in Montgomery.
After two scoreless innings, the Lions (6-4) broke through in the bottom of the third. UNA quickly loaded the bases with no outs after reaching on an error, getting hit by a pitch and drawing a walk. That brought Meleah Hargett to the plate.
The junior from Hayden singled through the left side to drive in two runs and chase the Howard starting pitcher. Following another walk to load the bases again, Madison Daniel scored from third on a double-play ground ball to give UNA a 3-0 lead.
Hargett reached third on the play and later scored on an infield single by Abigail Crane. Hargett and Crane represented the only two hits of the day for North Alabama.
Howard (1-10) loaded the bases in the top of the fourth before Revels recorded a strikeout to end the threat. The Bisons also had base runners in the top of the fifth and sixth innings before going down in order in the top of the seventh.
Revels improves to 2-0 with the win. She struck out six batters and did not issue a walk.
UNA will play Howard again at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The Lions will also play Murray State at 1 p.m. at ASU’s Barbara Williams Complex.
