If last season was the introduction, this season is the time to make noise.
That’s the approach the North Alabama softball team is taking in year two in NCAA Division-I playing in the ASUN. Head coach Ashley Cozart is big on mottos. Last year’s was “first impressions.” After a 26-20 (10-10 ASUN) record in 2019, the Lions are all about “impact” in 2020.
“We just don’t go out there and go ‘hey, this is another first year,’” Cozart said. “We want to make an impact in everything that we do. We’ve got a good core group that knows what to expect now, and I think our expectations are definitely high.”
The Lions, ranked fourth in the ASUN preseason poll, return seven starters, including five pitchers. The strength of the team last season was pitching, led by senior Megan Garst, whose 0.83 ERA was the best in a single season in school history.
While those type of numbers do stick out, Cozart likes what she has out of the entire group.
“They’re all different in their own way,” Cozart said. “Our staff did an amazing job and all of them feed off Megan. She’s so good, they want to be good. It’s definitely given them confidence.”
Senior Michele Moore, who finished 2019 with a 5.36 ERA with 14 strikeouts on 32.2 innings pitched, said the group is taking each game on its own rather than getting caught up in replicating last year’s numbers. Moore is often the closer, often called upon late in games to give the Lions a spark to earn a win.
“When I go out there, I know it’s my time to pump up the intensity,” Moore said.
On the other side, Cozart said she and her staff have taken it upon themselves to focus on hitting in the offseason, in hopes of better production.
Senior Hannah Schollenberger, who played last season after having shoulder surgery in the offseason, noticed the initiative from her teammates as well. Players will come early and stay late to perfect their craft.
“You have to focus on those little things,” Schollenberger said. “Adjusting to the pitchers we face and knowing what their best pitch is.”
Both Cozart and her players are excited about facing stiff competition in non-conference play, such as Georgia and Alabama, to name a few. Cozart explained she chose not to schedule up last season to avoid the team losing confidence, but the Lions can take it now.
Going forward, the idea is the competition will make them better in making a push toward the ASUN tournament.
“I’m excited,” Schollenberger said. “It’s going to make us a lot better than we (already) are. I just look forward to it, I think we’re going to do some big things this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.