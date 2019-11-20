BROOKINGS, S.D. – Foul trouble coupled with a hot-shooting South Dakota State team kept the North Alabama men’s basketball team winless on the road this season as the Jackrabbits held on for a 78-73 victory in Frost Arena Tuesday night.
UNA (2-3) was looking for its first two-game winning streak of the season. Instead, South Dakota State (4-2) took advantage of a sizable free-throw shooting discrepancy and some key long-range shooting in the second half to hold off the Lions.
UNAS coach Tony Pujol was disappointed with the loss and with the way some of the Lions handled adversity on the road, but pointed out it was just a two-possession game in the late stages.
“Give a lot of credit to that team,” Pujol said. “They had been struggling shooting from the perimeter and unfortunately I had a few guys not show up today. Some definitely showed up and some are going to learn a lesson here, hopefully.”
South Dakota State came in shooting 25 percent from 3-point range, but hit 5 of 9 in the second half to help wipe out a 33-32 halftime deficit. The Jackrabbits finished 7 of 17 from distance and 23 of 47 overall. They were 25 of 33 from the free-throw line.
Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with a season-high 26 points. James Anderson added 16 points and Payton Youngblood scored 11.
But the Lions struggled with foul trouble inside. Manny Littles scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds before fouling out in just 20 minutes. Freshman Mervin James played only 15 minutes and finished without scoring and 3 rebounds. He had four fouls.
“South Dakota State did a good job of working the ball inside out, and our bigs got challenged early,” Pujol said. “We had some guys get into foul trouble. That’s something we are going to address. It’s an ongoing issue. We have to clean it up. It’s just bad because it cost us the game tonight.”
Pujol did not blame officiating for the discrepancy in free throw shooting, even though UNA only got to the line 12 times
“The bottom line is that we had some guys get in early foul trouble that were not smart,” Pujol said. “Instead of moving on, they lived in it. It goes back to immaturity. You are on the road. You are not going to get calls. You fouled. It’s going to get called and you gotta keep playing. We’ll correct that.”
Despite the foul trouble, it took a 9-0 run midway through the second half before South Dakota State could get some separation from the Lions.
“I told our guys at the end of the game I was proud of the way they kept competing,” he said. “That’s what I am looking for, and those are the guys who are going to keep playing.”
South Dakota State, which is 106-6 in Frost Arena the past seven seasons, shot 63 percent in the second half and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. They also held a 40-24 rebounding edge.
“When you let them do that, you aren’t winning that game,” Pujol said. “Despite all that, it was a two-possession game.”
C.J. Brim sat out the first half with a stiff neck and played only 12 minutes. The discomfort began at the team’s shoot-around early Tuesday.
Pujol said he hopes Brim will be able to play Friday at Louisiana Tech.
“We missed him tonight because he brings a tempo and a defensive presence that our team needs, and we didn’t have that today,” Pujol said.
South Dakota State hit its first three shots of the second half to grab the lead. UNA trailed 52-51 with 11:03 remaining after a jumper by Blackmon. The Lions then went 4:36 without scoring. That drought allowed South Dakota State to go on a 9-0 run to seize control.
Brandon Key led SDSU with 18 points, one of four players in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.