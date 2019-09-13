COLLEGE SPORTS
UNA runners honored
by ASUN Conference
ATLANTA, Ga. — University of North Alabama runners Peyton Ewoldt and Brandon Lee have been honored by the ASUN Conference for the their performances in leading the Lions to a win in the school's first home cross country meet since 2007.
Ewoldt, a junior from Savannah, Tenn., was named ASUN Men's Cross Country Co-Runner of the Week, while Lee, a freshman from Maylene, Ala., was named ASUN Men's Freshman Cross Country Runner of the Week.
Ewoldt was the top finisher for the Lions with a time of 25:59.8 on the 8k course. He becomes UNA's first male cross country conference runner of the week since Hirbo Hirbo was honored by the Gulf South Conference in 2010.
Ewoldt shares the award with Liberty's Felix Kandie.
Lee finished fifth with a time of 26:28.3.
North Alabama bested nine other institutions in the 2019 UNA Invitational at McFarland Park in Florence on September 7, finishing with a 37 total as Memphis finished second at 47.
--
NFL
Former Bengals DB
Terrell Roberts killed
RICHMOND, Calif. — Police say former NFL defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed while visiting his grandmother's home in a San Francisco Bay Area suburb.
Richmond Police spokesman Sgt. Enrik Melgoza says Roberts, who played two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, died in the backyard of a gunshot wound to his chest Wednesday after an altercation. Police were called to the home around 4:10 p.m.
The Mercury News of San Jose reports that police say the relationship between the men is not clear, but it was not a random incident.
The 38-year-old graduate of El Cerrito High School signed with the Bengals in 2003 after going undrafted out of Oregon State. He played 23 games over two seasons, starting once and intercepting a pass.
The Bengals released him in 2005.
--
MLB
Shohei Ohtani to
miss rest of year
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Angels' season to have surgery on his left kneecap.
The Angels announced the decision Thursday. Los Angeles (67-80) has been eliminated from playoff contention with 15 games left.
Ohtani will need eight to 12 weeks to recover from surgery on a bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap, according to the Angels. The team didn't specify the reason for addressing the condition now.
Ohtani finishes his second major league season batting .286 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 106 games as the Angels' designated hitter.
The 2018 AL Rookie of the Year didn't pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He is expected to pitch and hit in 2020.
--
Mets homer six times
to complete key sweep
NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Lagares hit a career grand slam and a two-run shot as the New York Mets set a team record with six home runs, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 Thursday for a four-game sweep.
Michael Conforto hit his 30th homer, Todd Frazier connected for the third time in the series and Robinson Canó and Tomas Nido also went deep. The Mets outscored Arizona 26-4 this week.
Boosted by Marcus Stroman's longest start since being acquired, the Mets won for the ninth time in 13 games. New York entered Thursday two games back of Milwaukee and Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot.
- Staff and wire reports
