DELAND, Fla. – A promising start to its ASUN tournament opener Tuesday night dissipated into an 82-72 loss to Stetson for North Alabama’s men’s basketball team.
With the loss, the Lions end their second ASUN season with a 13-17 record. Stetson (17-17) advances to the second round.
Playing a team that limped into the postseason on a four-game losing streak, the Lions quickly jumped in front 22-10 midway through the first half. But the Hatters wiped out that deficit with a 19-0 run and led 35-34 at the half.
UNA led 41-35 early in the second half but Stetson simply had too many answers for the Lions.
Coach Tony Pujol, who shortened his bench for the stretch run, said the Lions starters ran out of gas.
“Our starting five played their butts off,” Pujol said. “We brought guys in and unfortunately they didn’t defend the way we were defending early. They missed assignments. Stetson was at home and they got energy. It was the same thing in the second half. It’s that simple. In championship-caliber games you have to have guys step up, and we had guys who didn’t.”
Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with 22 points, while Mervin James scored 15 and C.J. Brim had 14. Christian Agnew finished with 10. Manny Littles finished with eight points and eight rebounds. UNA’s bench contributed only three points on 1 of 9 shooting in a combined 26 minutes.
“It was my fault. I put some guys in some seats on the bus that they shouldn’t have been in,” Pujol said. “I’m going to correct that for next year. I’m going to make sure I have the right guys in the right seats on the bus.”
Pujol said Stetson had players step up with it counted.
“They made plays,” Pujol said. “That’s having a guy like (Stetson coach) Donnie Jones with the experience he has coaching at the level he has, sharing with his team the importance of playing at a high level.”
Kenny Aninye, who averaged just under five points per game, torched the Lions with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.
“He was amazing tonight,” Pujol said.
Wheza Panzo, who averages 4.9 points, scored 11, including a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.
“The guys we needed to stop, we stopped,” Pujol said. “But they had guys step up who hurt us. And we didn’t.”
Pujol said there were two turning points. With the Lions holding a 22-10 lead, Littles was called for a flagrant foul on a rebound in which he was trying to get around a Stetson defender. Pujol said the contact — an elbow to the other player’s head — was inadvertent. The defender pushed Littles after the play, but was not whistled for retaliation.
“It’s a swim move and that’s not against the rules,” Pujol said. “The official said Manny caught him with an elbow to the back of the head but he didn’t see the retaliation. That kind of changed things.”
It turned into a five-point trip and sent the Hatters on the 19-0 run that produced a 29-22 lead. Blackmon’s 3-pointer to end the half pulled the Lions within 35-34, though.
After the Lions went ahead 41-35, Littles picked up his third and fourth fouls and went to the bench.
Stetson responded and Aninye’s 3-pointer gave the Hatters the lead for good at 51-50.
“I knew this year the games were going to be really, really tight because that is the league this year,” Pujol said. “There was a lot of parity. You have to be able to make plays, and they did. My hat’s off to them.”
Stetson also helped itself at the free throw line, hitting 25 of 26 despite shooting only 66 percent for the season. UNA was 17 of 20.
Stetson plays at Liberty on Thursday in the semifinals, while UNA’s three-game winning streak was snapped.
