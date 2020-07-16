Former North Alabama softball players Hillary Carpenter and Brooklynn Clark were named to the Gulf South Conference all-decade softball team and UNA pitcher Megan Garst earned honorable mention.
Carpenter and Clark were key figures of UNA's 2016 Division II national championship team.
A Hatton graduate, Carpenter earned a school-record 33 wins in that 2016 season and was named most outstanding player of the NCAA tournament. She made the all-Gulf South team all four years of college (2014-17).
Her 1.69 ERA, 455 strikeouts, 90 wins, 104 starts and 719 2/3 innings are all school records.
Clark, who is from Seadrift, Texas, played at UNA in 2015 and 2016. The first baseman led Division II nationally with a .498 batting average that season and was named Gulf South player of the year. Her 107 hits that season are still a Gulf South record.
Garst, who is from Columbiana, Alabama, was not eligible for the All-Gulf South team because she only played in the league one year. She was 24-3 with a 1.33 ERA and 176 strikeouts as a sophomore in 2018, just before UNA moved to NCAA Division I.
