While Tyler Joyner awaits word on the next step in his baseball future, the former UNA star received an honor Tuesday commemorating his past.
Joyner was named the Gulf South Conference pitcher of the decade for the 2010s based on his work with the Lions in 2017 and 2018.
“Oh man, it’s a great honor,” Joyner said. “I know there’s a lot of great pitchers that have come through this past decade. It’s great to be recognized like that.”
Three other former Lions — pitcher Chad Boughner, third baseman Kyle Hubbuch and second baseman Michael Schmidt — were named to the Gulf South all-decade second team.
UNA left the Gulf South Conference after the 2018 season when it joined NCAA Division I.
Joyner pitched just over 100 innings in each of his two seasons at UNA after transferring from Jefferson Davis Community College. He threw 13 complete games in 28 starts over his junior and senior seasons. He had a 3.21 ERA as a junior and 3.15 ERA as a senior. He threw five shutouts in his career and was named Gulf South pitcher of the year in 2017 and 2018.
The Baltimore Orioles drafted Joyner in the 30th round of the 2018 draft. He had a 1.98 ERA in 23 relief appearances last year at low-Class A level and then a 7.50 ERA in 11 appearances at high-A.
“I felt like I had a pretty good season. I would have liked to finish maybe a little stronger than I did,” Joyner said. “I feel like I was definitely able to grow as a player throughout the season.”
Joyner said he still keeps in touch with plenty of his UNA teammates. He is staying in shape while he waits for formal workouts to begin again. The 2020 minor league baseball season was called off due to the coronavirus.
“(The Orioles) might open up the facility back in Florida and do some intrasquad (scrimmages),” he said.
There could also be work in a fall league, but otherwise Joyner is set to return to baseball at next year’s spring training.
Joyner currently living in his hometown of East Brewton — near the Florida line — and he said he’s been working at the local YMCA and also given some baseball lessons. He said there has been a lot of downtime, but he has gotten to be around his family a lot.
“That’s been great,” he said.
Delta State’s Zack Shannon — the league’s player of the year in 2017 and 2018 — was named GSC player of the decade. Delta State’s Mike Kinnison was named GSC coach of the decade.
Other Lions honored
• Chad Boughner: The Florence High graduate played for UNA in 2009 and again from 2011-13. He was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association South Region Division II pitcher of the year in 2012. His 115 strikeouts that year were second-most in the country, according to UNA, and he ranks seventh in GSC history in innings pitched (331).
• Kyle Hubbuch: Hubbuch, from Mount Juliet, Tennessee, holds UNA records with 39 career home runs and 383 career total bases. He made second-team all-GSC as a junior in 2017 and first-team all-GSC in 2018. He also earned All-American honorable mention as a senior.
• Michael Schmidt: Schmidt, who is from Powder Springs, Georgia, had a .348 batting average and .462 on-base percentage as a junior in 2011. The next year, he batted .377 with a .482 on-base percentage. He stole 54 bases in 62 attempts over those two years and made first-team all-GSC both seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.