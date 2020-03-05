FLORENCE – UAB scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-2 win over the North Alabama softball team Wednesday at Hilda B. Anderson Stadium.
UNA (12-7) took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning after scoring single runs in the bottom of the second and fifth innings. The Blazers broke through in the sixth by sending eight batters to the plate.
After a single and two walks loaded the bases, UNA starter Megan Garst recorded the first out with a pop up in foul territory. Jenna Olszewski tied the game with a two-run single to left center. An RBI ground out and a single to center field scored the next two runs as UAB increased its lead to 4-2.
North Alabama brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, but could not score. The Lions stranded 10 base runners in the game.
UNA took the lead in the second inning. After a leadoff double by Hannah Shollenberger, pinch-runner Mary Grayson Kilpatrick reached third before scoring on Georgia Land’s ground out.
A two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth extended the lead for the Lions. Danielle de Ruiter tripled down the right-field line to score Shollenberger from first base.
North Alabama outhit UAB 7-5. Emma Latham was the only player with multiple hits for UNA, going 2 for 3 with a walk. Garst falls to 5-4 after allowing four runs off five hits in seven innings.
The Lions will play four games in New Orleans this weekend before returning home on March 11 to host Southern.
