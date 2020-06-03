Starting tomorrow, North Alabama is opening up its weight room and turf facilities for athletes to participate in voluntary workouts, provided they have a place to stay with campus being closed.
Head football coach Chris Willis said Tuesday he’d like to have about 15 to 20 players there throughout the week, but “will take whatever we can get at this point.”
Coaches are not allowed in the weight room with the athletes, but strength and conditioning coach Steve Herring will be present. The facilities will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Fridays, the hours are 6 a.m. to noon.
UNA didn’t allow for students to live on campus after the COVID-19 outbreak started, so Willis noted it’s hard to ask his players to be there when there isn’t a provided place to stay.
“It’s still all about the safety of our staff and players and their well being,” Willis said.
