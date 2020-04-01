Now that the NCAA is in the final phases of extending the eligibility of spring sports athletes by one year due to the coronavirus outbreak, coaches have roster decisions to make and universities will have to figure out how to fund the added costs of increased roster sizes.
The University of North Alabama is not exempt from those decisions. More than 30 senior athletes could decide to return for another year, potentially creating unanticipated expanded rosters.
More than half of the potential athletes that could return for another year of competition are involved in two sports – baseball and softball. Those two sports have a combined 19 seniors on their rosters, but coaches Ashley Cozart (softball) and Mike Keehn (baseball) said they have already had discussions with their staffs and with players about how to move forward.
Cozart said four seniors have decided to return next season – Hannah Shollenberger, Megan Garst, Madison Daniel and Danielle de Ruiter. All played prominent roles on this year’s team and will form the cornerstone of next season’s team.
“I’ve talked to every one of them individually, and these are decisions that they had to make,” Cozart said. “It was tough all around because nobody got closure, but we do have four of the 10 coming back.”
Keehn’s situation is more fluid, as only one of his nine potential returning players has indicated he won’t return.
“The only one who said right away he wasn’t coming back was Tate Mathis,” Keehn said. “He’s a fifth-year senior and he has a big future ahead of him anyway. He’s going to make more money than I do when he is done with everything.”
Keehn said he talked to the players before the university was shut down and laid out difference scenarios to the players.
“I told most of them up front that if the NCAA does do this, each institution is responsible for the financial part, so before you tell me yes it could mean there is no money,” Keehn said. “I had to give them that awareness ahead of time, so they were kind of prepared for it. I have emailed the parents to let them know of that possibility. I just didn’t want them to think this is great and they were going to get what they got last time because we have already committed to 10 (incoming players).”
Both coaches said expanded roster sizes won’t be as much of an issue for them as it is for other schools. For example, Alabama’s baseball team could potentially have upward of 45 players if all seniors and draft-eligible juniors decided to return. Auburn’s baseball team could potentially have 50-plus in that same scenario.
In baseball, the NCAA allows 27 players to receive scholarship aid and eight walk-ons. Keehn had 31 on his roster. Cozart has six players signed for next season and and likely will lose six seniors.
“We probably are at what our roster would have been this past year,” she said. “It’s a tough situation because you don’t want any senior to come back whose role was limited and there be animosity. We were honest with some of them. A lot of them, just their class situation took care of itself. It didn’t make a lot of sense for some of them to come back and take classes that didn’t mean anything toward their major. If their role was going to be limited, we were honest with them and looked at the big picture and talked things out.”
Keehn said some tough decisions will have to be made with his roster depending on which seniors return. He said he needs to know how much he has to spend from a financial aid aspect and how much he has committed before some decisions can be made.
“Then I can go to each one of them and say here is what we’ve got, is it a yes or no, and do you want to come back under these circumstances,” he said. “Once I get a yes, then what does that do for the roster and for next year.”
Cozart said the ultimate goal is to make sure her athletes graduate.
“All of our seniors will have done that either this year or next year, and that’s our goal and what we pride ourselves on,” she said.
Seniors in other sports recently profiled in the TimesDaily’s Senior Saga series indicated a desire to return. Women’s tennis player Nina Linke, men’s tennis player Andreas Hansen, women’s golfer Taryn Simmons and men’s golfer Jackson Wedgeworth said they would like to return. Pitcher Bryant Claunch said he was 50/50 on whether to return. He is set to graduate in August.
Beach volleyball player Ava Carnley was already playing as a UNA graduate.
