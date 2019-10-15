With North Alabama in year two of a transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I, change is evident for the athletics program.
The TimesDaily talked with athletic director Mark Linder on topics including his thoughts on the first season, football in the Big South, coach's contracts and stadium projects.
(Editors note: This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.)
TimesDaily: Your thoughts on how the transition to Division I went in year one? Now with the football team playing a full Big South schedule, what do you think about how it has gone to this point?
Mark Linder: I thought the transition the first year went really well. We had some high water marks with what the soccer team did, football going 7-3. Then you had women’s basketball had such a fabulous year, beat Vanderbilt and went to the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament semifinals, so that was really cool. Then men’s basketball, they had so many freshmen, but you could tell they were progressing, and made an unbelievable half-court shot to win the game (that made) ESPN Top 10, and then baseball had a nice win over Ole Miss.
So I think that first year for everybody was an opportunity for us to grow. I made the analogy before, this transition is kind of like climbing the mountain, you don’t realize how tall the mountain is until you start climbing. So that first season I thought we competed well. ... We learned from it.
I think what we’re seeing this year for football is that depth matters. And when you’re playing Division I week in and week out, that’s where the depth really catches you. Because you get banged up at two or three positions, now you’re struggling. So I think we’re all learning that, but we knew it was going to take three or four years to build our depth, and do it the right way, recruit high school kids and (work) to make them bigger, faster stronger in the weight room, and we’ll get there.
TD: Do you feel like it was a way to show what the program can expect going forward and how can you improve?
ML: The kids can play for a conference championship. That helps in recruiting. There are some sports that have national postseason play that is not affiliated with the NCAA. Like the (National Invitational Tournament) for basketball, the (Women's NIT), so there are some. So we can qualify for those and that helps as far as giving the kids something to compete for, for postseason.
TD: On the topic of coaches’ contracts, with (women’s basketball head coach) Missy Tiber getting an extension, where are you all currently with other coaches and their contracts?
ML: When we decided to make the move, we told all the coaches, as we start, if you’re on our staff when we start the transition, then we want to protect you through the transition. Everybody has a long-term contract to get us through fall of 2022. It’s very important for us to protect the coaches, because there are going to be some ups and downs through the transition and we don’t want anybody struggling in that area, so they can focus on recruiting and they can focus on all the stuff.
Missy’s just happened to be because we were in some negotiations and it just made sense to extend it another year. So it’s kind of where we were at.
TD: With football coach Chris Willis, does the conversation change considering the wins don’t count in the Big South race for the next couple years?
ML: It would be consistent with the rest of the (other coaches). If you look at all our sports, probably, I’ll talk to our coaches about it, the one that probably has the steepest uphill climb in this transition is football. Because you’re not competing for conference championships, so that makes it a little more difficult on Coach Willis than (coaches in) the other sports.
But right now we’re only two and a half years away. It’s getting easier where you can come in now and redshirt, and now you’re only one season away. I think for Coach Willis, everybody understands that, at least everybody internally understands that. I get the sense from the people around the program that they understand it, too. It’s difficult.
TD: Have there been any conversations regarding a possible contract extension for Willis? Is there a potential target date?
ML: We’re talking about it right now. Yes. It (the timeline) is internal.
TD: In late August, President Ken Kitts announced support for a new football stadium. I wanted to see where you all were in the process of that.
ML: We’re in a listening phase right now, kind of a silent phase. We have some people that are approaching us with some other options to look at. We’re seeing what validity those have right now.
TD: What about a potential new baseball stadium? Are the two connected?
ML: We think baseball really stands alone. The field down where our softball complex is and where our beach volleyball complex is, the idea was to make that a spring sports complex all together. Then, later on the students came up with, ‘Hey, what about a conversation about an on-campus stadium?’ So they’re really independent of each other, but baseball, we think it really makes a lot of sense for baseball, just to create an energy, it’s a great location in fact, it’s a high traffic area. If you're playing a (weekend) series, people would know where it’s at and it would be accessible.
It's very difficult to get to our baseball field by the way it’s positioned. We really think it would be really good for our baseball program. Right now we’re looking at the numbers (and) the design phase to estimate what the cost is. It might be we need to scale back and put it in phases, but those are the kinds of conversations and ideas that we’re looking at right now.
