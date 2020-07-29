Former North Alabama linebacker Reginald Ruffin said he still talks to Bobby Wallace, his old coach, once or twice a week.
Ruffin, a standout on the Lions’ defense from 1994-97, has been added as a member of the 2020 UNA Athletic Hall of Fame. Now the athletic director at Miles College, Ruffin can return to UNA for the ceremony at the Oct. 31 homecoming game due to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference moving football to the spring.
“It’s awesome, it’s unbelievable,” Ruffin said. “I can’t say enough about North Alabama. Just what they gave me as a person, it’s been all the best, all my life skills and all my life lessons taught.”
Ruffin said he credits Wallace for his career after his playing days, where he’s worked in various spots as a coach and an athletic director.
“I just learned so much from him,” Ruffin said. “He’s like a father figure to me.”
Ruffin is just the second player in UNA football history to be a three-time All-American, along with former teammate Ronald McKinnon. He was a part of a UNA defense that won NCAA Division II championships in 1994 and 1995 and still holds school records with 34 career sacks and 11 sacks in a season.
Ruffin deferred a lot of the defensive success the Lions had to former defensive coordinator Bill Hyde.
“Coach Hyde is a genius,” Ruffin said. “You talk about a fundamentalist, a guy that is an X’s and O’s guy, a guy that is technique sound. The guys that he had around him, his assistant coaches, they taught us all that. They taught us how to work hard, get after people and know our assignments.”
When Ruffin reminisces about his playing days at UNA, however, he doesn’t immediately think about what happened on the field.
Rather, Ruffin cherishes the friendships he gained and lessons he learned.
“We were all willing to give a helping hand to each other,” Ruffin said. “We were brothers on the field and off the field. Coaches just treated all of us like their sons, and trained us the way we should go.”
Today, Ruffin said he is doing well despite all the craziness with COVID-19. He’s excited to see the athletes at Miles return this fall, since he hasn’t seen them since school shut down in March.
While there are plenty of negatives to go around regarding the effects of the virus, one positive, Ruffin said, is that he gets to return home to see his Lions.
“It opened up an opportunity,” Ruffin said. “I finally get a chance to come to a homecoming game and support my alma mater and support my team that I haven’t supported in a long long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.