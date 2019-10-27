KENNESAW, Ga. — North Alabama had 11 total shots, including four on goal but could not put the ball in the net as it dropped a 1-0 decision to Kennesaw State friday. The loss eliminates North Alabama from contention for a spot in the ASUN Conference tournament.
The lone goal of the match came on a header by Becky Contreras at 37:03 of the first half and the Owls made it hold up for the win.
With the loss, UNA is now 6-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
The Lions close out their season at home today against Lipscomb at 7 p.m. at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex.
Owls top UNA in volleyball
KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State rebounded from an opening-set defeat to post three straight wins and remain undefeated in ASUN play Friday with a 3-1 home victory over UNA.
UNA (3-16, 1-5) won the first set 25-23 before falling 25-20, 25-14 and 25-13 for its fourth consecutive loss.
UNA grabbed the early lead with a late spurt in the opening set. A block by Anna Katherine Griggs and Sarah-Elizabeth Williams capped a 12-4 run and turned a 12-12 game into a 24-16 North Alabama lead. The Owls then scored seven straight points before a kill by Christian Ellwanger gave the Lions the victory. It was the seventh kill for the junior from Simpsonville, S.C.
In the second set, UNA led 19-18 before the home team pulled away late. KSU scored six of the final seven points to tie the overall match at 1-1.
Kennesaw State recorded seven aces in the third set and hit .545 to grab a 2-1 lead. UNA tallied only seven kills in the final set and hit .000 as the Owls finished off the match.
Griggs hit .304 on the night and led North Alabama with 10 kills. The freshman from Arab also added four blocks. Mariana Trujillo paced the offense with 15 assists while Mackenzie Sullivan topped the team in defensive numbers. The junior from Placentia, Calif., recorded 11 digs in the opening set and finished the match with 19 digs.
Lauren Chastang led Kennesaw State (12-5 overall, 5-0 ASUN) with a match-high 16 kills.
UNA is at North Florida on Friday.
