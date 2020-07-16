A typical summer in Florence is a chance for teams at North Alabama to bring recruits and youth to campus for a number of different camps, showcasing what the Lions have to offer.
It’s a boon in recruiting, but also an opportunity for extra money for coaches. Outside of using the facilities, the operations are independent of the University and the proceeds are often divided up among assistants or put back into the program budget, however the head coach sees fit. Typically coaches hold camps for young kids to come as well as ones for prospects.
All of the benefits aren’t a possibility now with camps either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
“We were hurt a little bit with it,” UNA baseball coach Mike Keehn said. “It’s kind of to supplement the assistant coaches (and) you do kind of miss having a little bit of that extra money to do things that you normally do.”
Other coaches, like football coach Chris Willis operate similarly to Keehn and his program when it comes to camps.
The 2019 football camp costed around $80 per camper, whereas a youth baseball camp ranges anywhere from $100 to $200 depending on the grade and if campers purchase a lunch option.
For men’s basketball, UNA coach Tony Pujol typically holds a team camp, a middle school camp and camp for elementary students.
UNA women’s basketball coach Missy Tiber said she usually holds day camps for the youth, where the players can interact with the kids and their families.
“That’s something they and the players both look forward to, developing that mentor-type relationship,” Tiber said. “Those are the kids that come to our games with the families as well.”
Yet, Tiber still hasn’t given up on the possibility for a youth camp at a later date in the year, given it’s at a point where everyone can stay safe.
UNA women's soccer coach Chris Walker said he’s had around 100 kids at his youth camp the first week of June every year for the last eight years.
From one side, it’s a big impact on the community to have the kids see the campus and work on their game, but like other programs, it hurts financially, especially with his assistants Kerri Edwards and Hollie Loud.
Walker said Edwards also holds camps around the country for around five weeks in the summer usually, for recruiting as well as for an additional salary or stipend.
“It’s a shame not to be able to do it,” Walker said.
Each program also holds its own variation of camps for prospects, whether it’s players looking for a spot on the team with walk-on tryouts for football, recruiting with Elite camps in women’s basketball, showcases for baseball or the ID camp for soccer.
There are financial boosts from attendance, but primarily, the focus is recruiting.
For example, former UNA safety D’Andre Hart, the team’s leading tackler in 2019, attended a walk-on tryout before starting his career at UNA.
Incoming UNA women’s basketball freshman Olivia Knight attended an Elite camp while she was in high school.
For all intents and purposes, it helps both the recruit and the program to be able to hold these types of camps.
“We (don’t) get to see them in person and it also hurts (those) high school guys that are trying to get seen,” Willis said.
Tiber said the staff always finds a couple kids to offer after seeing them play at camps. Keehn said they’ve gotten kids not only locally but from across the state and a distance from showcases.
While there’s still a chance the showcases can happen later in the fall when the recruiting dead period is lifted, but the issue is a lot of the players UNA could recruit are playing regularly in the fall and can’t make it for face-to-face communication.
“For a lot of them, that’s how they want to make a decision,” Keehn said. “Seeing how the coaches are and how they coach.”
Walker did his best to make his his ID camp happen, moving the date twice before having to cancel. Players pay to attend, but he said it’s a recruiting tool.
“Kids (usually) come in from all over the country and they come in and do a full day,” Walker said. “Meet the coaches and look around the school and everything.”
Players who had already registered were refunded. Walker, like Keehn hopes for an end to the dead period for a chance to set it up again in the fall.
Losing the camps were difficult on various programs at UNA, but coaches are trying to move forward from the atypical summer, hoping, like many, for a return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.