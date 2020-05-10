While conversations about the idea remained in the early stages, COVID-19 put a halt to any progress regarding a new football stadium at North Alabama.
UNA athletic director Mark Linder said in October that the administration was in a “listening phase” when it came to plans regarding new football and baseball stadiums.
In that listening phase, Linder, the athletic department, UNA President Ken Kitts and UNA’s board of trustees were in conversations regarding possible locations — both on campus and elsewhere in the Shoals — as well as possible funding sources to help move the project forward.
However, the consensus over the past month is that the coronavirus pandemic has set any conversations aside for the time being.
“Conversations were beginning, but they were infant in nature,” Linder said. “And to really be able to (project) out, or see what the trend line would be and to see what those conversations would have led to, I think it would be premature right now.”
In an email correspondence, Kitts didn’t specify a date that he’d like to have the project completed, but rather opted for the “longview” approach with the project because of an expected large price tag attached to it.
As an estimate for the price tag, Linder expects the project could cost anywhere from $25 million to $35 million. Linder said the department would work through UNA’s advancement office regarding any fundraising.
Kitts said it would be premature to have a proposed budget. Linder said he was unable to share any specific amount raised for the project due to where the department is in the process.
“We’ve said all along that we’re going to take this one step at a time,” Kitts said. “We’re looking for the right partner or set of partners to join us in the venture. Once a specific idea begins to gain traction, we’ll engage with our student leaders and our board of trustees to determine what the university can reasonably contribute to the project.”
Cost is dependent on several factors, including using aluminum versus concrete in the superstructure, as well as if the land would need to be prepped or if it's already flat.
But all the concepts, ideas and conversations have been put on the “back burner,” so to speak.
“To (say) that the stadium conversation is on top of my priority list as of right now, I couldn’t (say) that,” Linder said. “We started that process, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit us.”
“We have a lot of issues and changes that are happening day to day here that we’re trying to navigate for our current student athletes.”
External funding a key factor
While an initial report from the University Stadium Workgroup proposed an on-campus stadium, officials have noted that private funding will drive its location for the stadium.
The original concept suggested moving Mike D. Lane Field to the area near the beach volleyball courts and softball field on Cox Creek Parkway. A subsequent football stadium would occupy the space where the current baseball stadium/football practice field is.
Chester McKinney is the chairman for McVantage packaging, a member of UNA Foundation Board of Directors and a lifelong resident of the Shoals, having lived in all four cities.
He also was a member of the workgroup, tasked with presenting recommendations for the project to Kitts.
“I’m comfortable with what he asked for, he got from the committee,” McKinney said.
McKinney said the group considered several locations, from east Florence to west Florence, or even crossing the Tennessee River and placing it on the TVA property.
But his consensus was synonymous with the rest of the committee, detailed in the report. An on-campus stadium was preferred by students and seemed like a viable option.
“It just makes sense to bring the stadium back on campus,” McKinney said. “It needs to be a part of the greater university. Being set right there on Pine Street, I think it’s a wonderful location that allows you to actually view out from campus right there.”
Kitts and Linder have noted the idea is just one of the many options being considered and they aren’t committed to one location
“We understand the appeal of an on-campus stadium, which is the preference of our students,” Kitts said. “(But) external support will be essential if our dream of a stadium is to be realized. The availability of funding will go far in determining the location of a stadium.”
Steve Pierce is a member of UNA’s board of trustees and an advocate for the transition to NCAA Division I. He said it’s been several weeks since the group met in regard to the stadium project.
For Pierce, the issue at hand is the amount of unknowns that have arrived with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The first unknown is the timeline. Pierce noted the pandemic will likely set back progress, but whether it's by two months or two years, he doesn’t know.
Another unknown comes with potential donors and how their financial situations have changed.
Pierce said the desire to complete the project is still there, but sorting through these unknowns will be the challenge.
“You’ve got to have private help,” Pierce said. “If you’re going around and talking to people and all of a sudden their business is closed, that’s the part that you don’t really know right now.”
“We just gotta keep it on the forefront to make sure and to listen to everybody,” Pierce added. “All interested parties, and try and make that decision on what and if we can do something.”
No fixed timeline
Kitts pointed out that UNA has never had a stadium of its own.
Because of the excitement of the concept, Kitts is wary of putting any limitations on a timeline on when things should be done. He reiterated that the stadium project is “absolutely” a multi-year project.
Head football coach Chris Willis is an advocate of having a stadium project done right rather than quickly for the sake of having a stadium.
Willis was given the initial design on a poster and was approved to use it to show prospective recruits an idea was in place and was something the program was working on for the future.
Since school went on Christmas break, however, Willis said he hadn’t heard much on the topic. He understands, however, the added effects the COVID-19 outbreak has placed on the administration.
“Me being the head coach, I want (the stadium),” Willis said. “(And) I know that’s not an overnight project, it’s going to take some time. It's a lot of work, it's a huge project, it'd be one of the biggest projects we’ve got.”
While he doesn’t want to cut corners, he’s also supportive of getting the project going as soon as possible. Willis noted he’s had conversations with Kitts on several occasions and was reassured that the president has a vision of a new stadium, whether it’s on campus or not.
The many added benefits that come with a UNA-owned stadium are appealing to Willis and the program, from recruiting to establishing an identity as an FCS school.
“Just (have) one in general, at this point, you could put it in my backyard, I don’t care,” Willis said. “(But) I think right now, there's too many things on the plate that have moved up the chain of command in importance.”
While no timeline has been set and internal factors regarding the concept of a new stadium aren’t a top priority at the moment, UNA officials haven't closed the door, but rather are hopeful to resume work once matters regarding coronavirus are settled.
“We’re looking forward to better days when we can rejoin the discussions that were underway before the pandemic hit,” Kitts said.
