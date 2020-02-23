MONTGOMERY — North Alabama’s softball team picked up two more victories Saturday, outscoring its opponents 17-2 on the second day of the Alabama State Stinger Classic.
UNA (8-4) knocked off Howard 10-2 in five innings before recording a 7-0 victory over Murray State.
The Lions exploded for 10 runs off 12 hits in the opener.
Harley Stokes was one single away from hitting for the cycle with a double, a triple and a home run. She knocked in five runs.
Stokes started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when she drove in Madison Daniel with a double.
The Lions sent 10 batters to the plate and finished with five hits in a six-run second inning. Maleah Hargett had a two-run double and Stokes and Emma Latham each had RBI triples.
Stokes hit a two-run home run in the fifth and the Lions added another run to end it.
Michelle Moore (1-2) pitched the first three innings to get the victory. Latham and Madison Daniel also each went 2 for 3.
Against Murray State, Megan Garst (3-2) pitched a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to get the win.
A five-run third inning broke the game open for North Alabama. UNA opened the frame with five straight hits, including a leadoff home run by Georgia Land. Veronica Westfall followed with a double before back-to-back singles by Lexie Harper and Daniel loaded the bases. Hargett then drove in two runs with a single to right field.
The Lions got two outs before Hannah Shollenberger singled to score two more runs to give UNA a 5-0 lead.
North Alabama added single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, getting an RBI ground out by Daniel and another solo home run by Stokes.
Garst took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before the Racers broke through with a single.
UNA plays Murray State today at 11 at Alabama State’s Barbara Williams Complex.
Baseball Lions drop two
NATCHITOCHES, La. — UNA’s baseball team let a 3-0 lead slip away in the final innings of the opener and then managed just two hits in the nightcap while dropping a pair of game at Northwestern State, 4-3 and 5-0.
UNA (1-6) held a 3-0 lead in the eighth inning of the opener but the Demons rallied for a 4-3 win, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Jacob Laws started and allowed no runs on four hits over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Bryant Claunch then came on to pitch the remainder of the game but could not hold the lead.
UNA’s only runs came in the third inning. Reid Homan reached on an error and Ben Kiefer singled. After a double steal, Homan scored on a wild pitch. Colt Chrestman and Harris Kain drew walks to load the bases and Peyton Thomas drove in two runs with a two-out single to make it 3-0.
The Demons (5-1) got a run in the bottom of the eighth on consecutive doubles off Claunch to make it 3-1. In the ninth, Northwestern State got four singles that the Demons turned into three runs to take the 4-3 win.
Claunch (0-1) took the loss.
The Demons scored three runs in the first inning of the nightcap off UNA starter Chase Best (1-1), then added two insurance runs in the seventh off reliever Jacob James.
Tate Mathis and Kain provided UNA’s only two hits.
The series ends today with a single game at 1 p.m.
Men’s golf team 12th
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UNA shot rounds of 305-298 and is tied for 12th place at the Florida State-hosted Seminole Intercollegiate at the Golden Eagle Country Club.
UNA is tied with Jacksonville at 27-over-par. Washington leads with a one-over par 577 total.
Jackson Wedgeworth leads the Lions individually with a 147 total. He is tied for 19th. Dakota Terry is tied for 23rd at 148.
Beach volleyball falls in opener
BIRMINGHAM — UNA’s beach volleyball team opened the season with losses to UAB (3-2) and Tulane (5-0).
Against the Blazers, two of the five matches went to a third set. The two teams split the opening round at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. UNA’s Libby Jump/Joise Maldonado got the Lions on the scoreboard with a 21-15, 21-19 win at No. 4.
UAB clinched the match with wins at No. 5, No. 1 and No. 3. The Lions closed out play at No. 2 when Paula Klemperer and Natalie Court posted a 21-12, 18-21, 15-8 victory.
In the second match, Tulane was able to hold on at all five positions.
North Alabama hosts the 2020 Shoals Beach Bash next weekend at the UNA Beach Volleyball Complex. The Lions will play four matches over two days, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday against Huntingdon.
