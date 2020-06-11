As coach of the North Alabama baseball team, Mike Keehn usually moves around enough during baseball games not to notice cold weather too much.
But he has been a spectator for his children’s baseball games and tennis matches growing up, and he knows sitting in the cold to watch those sports is not much fun.
“People don’t like sitting in 35-, 40-degree weather,” Keehn said Wednesday. “ … People like wearing shorts and T-shirts and coming to the game.”
A proposal by Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich suggests trading some of the coat-and-gloves February college baseball games in favor of more shorts-and-T-shirts games in the summer.
It calls for the college baseball season to be pushed back one month so it would start in March. The College World Series would be in July.
Bakich recently told Baseball America that implementing this proposal for the upcoming season involved a "one percent chance-type scenario" but suggested it could work starting in 2022.
Keehn has seen the 35-page proposal and, while he has some questions about how certain aspects would work out, generally favors what Bakich proposed because he thinks it would benefit players and their teams.
“It’s a good idea,” Keehn said. “It’s just, can it get some footing on the national level? Will the presidents get behind it?”
The biggest question, Keehn said, is “How do you make it work academically?”
Health and travel
The proposal would move fall scrimmages to an expanded preseason in the spring that would precede the season, which would start in March.
UNA’s season starts in mid-February, which is already later than the early February start to the season the team had in its Division II days.
Keehn said sometimes players are rushing to get their bodies ready for the season, and he suspects that has led to many early-season and midseason injuries.
“The bulk of injuries occur early in the year,” he said. “ … I think it would really help minimize some early-season injuries.”
But the driving force of the proposal is money.
To avoid playing games in frigid weather, many teams at northern schools, like Michigan, spend huge amounts of money taking multiple trips to the south or southwest during the early weeks of the season.
In the Baseball America interview, Bakich examined a five-year period and estimated his school spent an average of $232,000 per year.
UNA does not have to travel great distances every weekend during non-conference play to find warm weather, the way some northern schools do.
But in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic struggles it has caused, Keehn said the ASUN is currently trying to figure out how to limit how often its teams — particularly in sports other than basketball — have to fly.
Perhaps with more games played during warmer months, teams throughout the country could stay closer to home and avoid costly flights at a time when saving money is especially critical. Teams within six hours or so from Florence might see taking a bus to UNA as a cheaper alternative to flying to Arizona or Florida.
“The weather would be beneficial to pretty much everybody,” Keehn said. “Baseball-wise, I agree with starting a little bit later.”
Questions about academics
A few questions would need to be addressed. One particularly significant question for Keehn concerns academic scholarships and housing.
If the later season went into effect, UNA players would be on campus through much of the summer. Players would need to have housing during the rest of the season.
Keehn said he knows UNA does not have thousands of dollars sitting around to open facilities for players to use for several weeks.
“How do you handle dorms? How do you handle scholarships? Technically that scholarship runs out when the spring semester’s over,” Keehn said. “How do you make it work academically?”
Keehn thinks it might be a good idea to let baseball players be on scholarship through the spring and summer. Players’ scholarships would be in effect for those periods.
Perhaps the college summer leagues, which many UNA players currently participate in, could move to fall and college players could use the fall to play in those leagues or stay on campus to take a class just as they currently can during the summer.
But that’s not part of the Michigan coach’s proposal as of now. And how much increased attendance figures would help pay for new costs UNA incurred remains to be seen.
Weather benefits
Keehn recognizes that while some games tend to draw a handful of students, UNA baseball crowds are more family- and community-oriented.
Keehn said he’s heard from fans who would like to come to more games.
“But especially if they’re a little bit older they don’t want to sit in 45, 55 degree weather,” he said.
Ditching February games and adding games in May and June seem likely to appeal to them. As a bonus, UNA would play fewer baseball games during basketball season.
“What’s your competition? There really isn’t anything else going on,” Keehn said. “In Florence, your competition is the lake. (This way) you’re not fighting with March Madness in the middle of conference.”
The Michigan coach's proposal examined the attendance figures by month of the 16 baseball teams that hosted postseason series in 2019. LSU averaged approximately 10,000 fans per game regardless of month, but most other teams saw notable increases in attendances over the later months.
Part of the June increase is likely due to postseason excitement, but attendance at several of the schools — including Arkansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State and West Virginia — either steadily increased month by month or featured a dramatic jump around April.
Keehn pointed out baseball is the only sport college teams play at an entirely different time of year than professional teams do.
“Does it make sense to play in February, early March?" Keehn said. "Probably not, but (as of now) you have to."
