FLORENCE — Five University of North Alabama pitchers made history at Mike Lane Field as they threw the first combined no-hitter in school history in a 1-0 win over Belmont.
The win was the sixth recorded no-hitter in school history and the first since 2010. It also snapped a five-game losing skid for the Lions (2-7).
Cosi Scinta (1-0) retired all nine batters that he faced in his three innings as a starter. Colton Teal then hit a batter in the fourth inning before retiring the Bruins. Jacob James then retired nine straight batters to keep the no-hitter intact through seven innings. Bryant Claunch retired three batters in the eighth and Kyle Moore came on to try and close it out in the ninth.
UNA third baseman Grayson Throneberry made a brilliant play at third for the first out and Moore then struck out Drew Lowry to get within an out of the no-hitter. Hagan Severance drew a walk and went to second on a wild pitch before Moore got John Behrends to fly out to left to end the game.
UNA scored the game’s only run in the second on a walk to Gerardo Miranda and Kevin Brenning’s double.
UNA was held to just five hits in the game by five Belmont pitchers.
Miranda made several stellar defensive plays in support of the no-hitter.
The Bruins (6-3) had a five-game winning streak snapped.
UNA's last no-hitter was thrown by Trey Mitchell against West Florida on March 20, 2010 in Pensacola. The Lions’ last home no-hitter was thrown by Mike Colacchio against West Georgia on March 20, 2004.
North Alabama plays a three-game series at Arkansas-Little Rock beginning Friday.
UNA SOFTBALL
Ole Miss 6, UNA 2: In Oxford, Mississippi, Ole Miss scored six unanswered runs to rally for a 6-2 victory over UNA Tuesday.
UNA (9-5) took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the top of the first and fourth innings. Meleah Hargett opened the scoring with a solo home run.
The Lions manufactured a run in the top of the fourth to extend the lead. After drawing a walk, Hargett was sacrificed to second. She later scored on a deep foul out by Harley Stokes.
The Rebels tied it in the bottom of the fourth on three hits, including a pair of double.
A big sixth inning broke the game open. The Rebels opened the inning with a walk and a single to chase UNA starter Megan Garst. Ole Miss then hit back-to-back home runs, including a three-run shot, to take their first lead at 5-2. A solo homer by the next batter extended the lead to 6-2.
UNA went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Garst (3-3) took the loss. She allowed five runs on four hits and had four strikeouts. The Lions were held to two hits. Lexie Harper singled to go along with Hargett’s homer.
UNA will travel to Memphis Friday to play five games over three days at the Blues City Classic.
