Hunter Davidson UNA baseball

UNA right-hander Hunter Davidson had a career-high 12 strikeouts in the Lions' 6-4 win over Little Rock on Friday. [NORTH ALABAMA ATHLETICS]

 Joseph Romans

Kevin Brenning hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eight inning to help the North Alabama baseball team beat Little Rock 6-4 on Friday and earn their first win of the season.

