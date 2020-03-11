FLORENCE — History is repeating itself so far this year for North Alabama baseball, and no one in purple is happy about it.
One year after starting its debut Division I season 3-19 before getting more competitive, the Lions are again slumping in March and seem stuck on three wins.
UNA’s losing streak moved to six Tuesday evening with an 8-5 loss to Murray State (10-7).
UNA coach Mike Keehn pointed out Murray State drove in six of its runs with two outs. The Lions (3-13) did not get any two-out RBIs and instead stranded nine runners.
“We get guys on and we get two outs, and then we get out pretty quick. You talk about it, we’ve been addressing it, we give them information,” Keehn said. “And right now for some reason we’re struggling with making adjustments.”
UNA had its chances. Tate Mathis, a senior from Hartselle who was 2-for-3 with a walk, led off the second inning with a single.
Florence grad Landon Langston and Luke Harper followed with a walk and single, respectively. Mathis scored on a wild pitch, and Ben Kiefer and Grayson Throneberry drove in a run apiece for a 3-0 lead.
Kiefer had two RBIs Tuesday, and in the seventh inning he hit a double to move Langston – who had just singled – to third. The Lions trailed 8-5, and this was their best chance to close the gap.
But the next batter struck out when he failed to check his swing, and the chance was spoiled.
“We do pretty good when nobody’s on, and that’s an anxiety level,” Keehn said. “We’ve talked about it. There you’ve just got to step up. We get overly aggressive. We’re so afraid to start hitting, we just swing. … You throw it up there, we’re swinging. And we’re not looking for our pitch. We’re not looking for a specific one. Not everybody, but the bulk of them, that’s what they do.”
Despite an 0-for-5 outing Tuesday, Reid Homan leads UNA with a .258 batting average. Kevin Brenning, who singled and walked twice in his first three at-bats Tuesday, has a team-best .394 on-base percentage.
And though it’s worth noting UNA is not yet a third of the way through the season and has not had an ASUN game yet, only Homan, Langston, Brenning, Mathis and Colt Chrestman are hitting above .200.
Keehn also is unhappy seeing numerous players fail to deliver when given a pinch-hitting opportunity, especially given he believes they are capable of getting the job done.
“I think the biggest frustration is we continue to see kind of the same thing,” Keehn said. “It’s one thing if you can see us consistently making some progress … but we’ll have a (good game) and then we’ll go right back to not performing well.”
Cosi Scinta threw two solid innings before Murray State chased him during a five-run third. Garret Gillum struggled initially in relief but threw two scoreless innings before giving up a Sean Darmafall homer in the sixth and Brock Anderson's two-run bomb in the seventh.
Keehn credited Gillum for lasting nearly five full innings because it helped preserve the bullpen for today’s game at Samford. Colton Teal pitched two scoreless innings.
UNA’s pitching has been better, with the team ERA of 4.91 way ahead of last year’s 6.03 mark. And Keehn acknowledged Tuesday was the second straight good defensive game. Chrestman made an impressive diving catch in left center, and the Lions made no errors.
But the Lions need answers on offense.
“How bad do they want to change?” Keehn said. “If they want to change bad enough and it starts bothering them enough, then they will.”
