NATCHITOCHES, La. — Northwestern State took an early 4-0 lead and held on for an 8-2 win Friday over North Alabama, holding the Lions to just three hits.
The Demons (3-1) got two runs in the third inning and added two more in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. UNA got on the board with two runs in the top of the seventh but Northwestern State scored four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to make it 8-2.
UNA (1-4) got its only runs on a two-run home run by Tate Mathis. It was the Lions' first home run of the season. Peyton Thomas and Gerardo Miranda had UNA’s only other hits.
Hunter Davidson (0-2) pitched six innings for the Lions, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Garret Gillum allowed three runs on three hits in one inning and Cosi Scinta walked two batters but did not allow a run in his one inning on the mound.
The Lions and Demons will play a double-header Saturday before playing the final game of the four-game series Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.