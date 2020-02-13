North Alabama opens its 2020 baseball season with a four-game series this weekend at home against Ohio University.
Opening day is 3 p.m. Friday. There will be a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a single game at noon Sunday.
The TimesDaily spoke with head coach Mike Keehn recently to go over the current roster. Roles can change, but this should provide an idea of who will do what for the Lions as the season gets underway.
--
Catcher
Ben Kiefer, a senior from Southlake, Texas, led UNA with a .293 batting average last year. A couple teammates hit for a higher average during ASUN games, but Kiefer should see significant playing time.
Depth is important at this position given the defensive responsibilities, which should open up plenty of playing time for junior college transfer Luke Harper and sophomore Landon Langston, the latter a Florence High graduate. Despite a .208 batting average over 30 games last year, Langston’s .361 on-base percentage was third-best on the team.
--
Infield
The graduations of shortstop Peyton Sockwell and second baseman Davis Elliott have led to some changes. Drew Hudson will likely take over as the starting third baseman. Playing in 41 games with 30 starts last year, he hit .239 with seven doubles, and his .419 on-base percentage was the team’s best.
Reid Homan (.252, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HRs) has shifted from third to shortstop. The junior from Athens is the only returner who started all 54 games last year.
Second base is still in flux, with junior Gerardo Miranda and freshman Grayson Throneberry (Austin High) among the candidates. Miranda made seven starts last year, six of those at catcher, but is now a full-time second baseman.
Harris Kain and Peyton Thomas should both get chances at first base. Kain attended Muscle Shoals and Thomas is from Phil Campbell. Each batted in the low .200s last year but should benefit from being more familiar with college pitching.
--
Outfield
This group is familiar. Grad student Tate Mathis (Hartselle High) returns in left, senior Colt Chrestman is back in center and junior Kevin Brenning is in right. Mathis (.249, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HRs) and Brenning have both contributed heavily for a couple years, and Chrestman (.233, 5 doubles, 1 HR) started 48 games last year.
Brenning missed the first 15 games of last season with an injury but has proved to be a capable hitter since his freshman year. The Cincinnati native’s .338 batting average in ASUN games was by far the team’s highest.
Reid Singewald (.232, 4 doubles), a sophomore, can play outfield or serve as a designated hitter.
--
Starting pitching
Hunter Davidson is a top candidate to be the Friday starter, a role in college baseball traditionally reserved for the team’s ace. A senior right-hander who played at Pinson Valley High and Calhoun Community College, he made only three starts last year but came out of the bullpen 16 times. Davidson had a 4.53 ERA, and his WHIP (walks + hits per innings pitched) of 1.20 was the team’s lowest, indicating he didn’t allow many baserunners. He threw a complete game against NJIT last May, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts, so coaches know he can work deep into a game.
Chase Best and Jacob Laws are also starters, and Keegan Foge could be, too. Best is a senior lefty who was expected to do a lot last year but only started seven games and then got hurt. Laws is a 6-foot-8 junior lefty from Loretto High who had a 5.86 ERA last year over 14 starts. He struck out 53 batters last year and allowed only two home runs. Foge made 29 appearances as a reliever.
--
Relief pitching
Bryant Claunch, a senior from Florence High, anchors the bullpen. He made one start and 21 relief appearances last year, and his 3.26 ERA was easily the team’s best despite the fact his 58 innings were second-most on the team (Davidson threw 59 ⅔).
Kyle Moore made seven starts and three relief appearances last year but could shift to the bullpen. Keehn said Jacob James, a 6-6 lefty from Loretto, will be asked to pitch more this year than the staff originally planned. But Keehn said the team will need all 13 pitchers on the staff to contribute at some point.
--
Coaching
Keehn enters his 32nd year as a member of the coaching staff and his 12th year as the head coach. Nick McGregor, a former UNA infielder, is the hitting coach and starting his fourth year as a full-time assistant. Anthony DeCicco is in his second year as the pitching coach.
