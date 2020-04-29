As an April without baseball comes to an end, UNA baseball coach Mike Keehn can at least enjoy more clarity about the program’s future than he could when the season was called off six weeks ago.
He has had time to process the loss of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. More importantly, he knows his roster for 2021.
Gradually, and with some limitations, the Lions have started preparing for a new season. Plenty is still unknown, but a plan is in place to get players ready.
“This feels like it’s been a year since March,” Keehn said.
--
Roster
Normally, college baseball rosters are capped at 35 players; twenty-seven of them must get at least a 25% scholarship; and there’s a limit of 11.7 total scholarships per team. All those rules are being waived for 2021 but will return in 2022.
UNA will have 41 players on the roster next year.
After the spring sports postseasons were canceled in March, the NCAA announced players on those teams were eligible for an additional year of competition to make up for the lost one.
Of UNA’s nine players who were seniors athletically in 2020, six are returning next spring. They are catcher Ben Kiefer and pitchers Chase Best, Kyle Moore, Garret Gillum, Hunter Davidson and Keegan Foge.
The three who decided not to return are relief pitcher Bryant Claunch, centerfielder Colt Chrestman and designated hitter/outfielder Tate Mathis (who was already in grad school at UNA).
Claunch had a 3.26 ERA as a junior in 2019, easily the best mark on the staff in UNA’s first year of Division I baseball. Mathis hit .249 with 12 extra-base hits in 2019 and had two of the team’s three home runs this past spring. Chrestman hit .233 in both 2019 and 2020.
The bonus returners will balloon the pitching staff’s count to 20 of the team’s 41 total players, Keehn said. Best and Moore were off to strong starts this spring, and Davidson’s strikeout-to-walk ratio was nearly 6-to-1.
“I guess the old adage ‘You can never have enough pitching?’ We’re going to have enough pitching,” Keehn said. “Now it’s how to manage it.”
Keehn said the team’s 35 other players — including newcomers — will have their scholarship shares funded within the normal total of 11.7 scholarships. He said UNA did not have to change the amount any of them were receiving from what was originally planned.
The six “super seniors” are having their scholarship shares funded separately, Keehn said. He said he worked with Sherry Kennemer, the coordinator for athletics compliance and advising, and others in the administration to make sure UNA could handle the larger roster for one year.
“UNA did a really good job of trying to figure it out,” he said.
Before the 2022 season, UNA will have to get its roster back within the limits. Non-seniors also gained a year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and Keehn noted the program is not obligated to bring them back for a fifth year of eligibility.
That will have to be determined by a variety of factors, but UNA has verbal commitments from several younger players. Even though they have not signed yet, Keehn does not want to renege on those agreements. Those decisions will be made later.
“Especially if you’ve got some pretty high-level talent guys, you don’t want to lose them,” he said.
--
Offseason prep
In the past, many Lions have played in summer baseball leagues with other college players from around the country.
But there’s no guarantee those leagues will happen this year, so UNA’s fall workouts will be an important time for the players to get back into baseball shape and prove their value.
“You’ve been off for a long time without any structure in your workout and your routine,” Keehn said. “We’ve got a higher roster (number), so competition is probably going to be much greater than it ever has.”
Keehn said the fall will feature a lot more scrimmaging than it usually does because it will have been so long since anyone actually played baseball.
In the meantime, some pitchers have gotten a chance to throw with somebody, perhaps their father or brother. They can film themselves and send the video to pitching coach Anthony DeCicco, who can assess mechanics and talk with them about details.
It’s a little tougher for hitters, but assistant coach Nick McGregor will be going over some things with hitters on video as well. Some of the video work might be live, and some might be taped.
It’s not ideal, Keehn acknowleged, but better than nothing.
“This is an opportunity to really refine some parts of your game that you need refined,” he said. “It’s still not going to be the same as if they’re playing or we see them face to face.”
If nothing else, players know coaches will be paying attention and that offers incentive to stay in shape. Keehn has also had meetings with players and staff over the Zoom video app. It’s helpful, but everyone is “itching to get back.”
“Everybody’s getting kind of Zoom’d out,” Keehn said.
No one wanted baseball season to end early, but Keehn said he has concentrated on highlighting the positives.
UNA hoped to turn the improvement it showed late in the 2019 season into a better 2020, but the Lions stumbled and were 3-13 when the season ended.
Keehn said the team has discussed what happened and how to get better from it.
“We kind of get to hit the reset button,” he said.
--
Life without baseball
Keehn started coaching soon after finishing his college career, so it’s been a long time since he had a spring without baseball. Spending time on the field with the players is his “comfort zone,” and he acknowledges he doesn’t have a lot of other hobbies.
“I don’t golf. I don’t fish. I don’t hunt,” he said.
But he’s getting to spend time with family, which he enjoys, and is able to take care of some things in the yard or inside the house when his wife is away from home at her job and he's working from home.
“I’m learning what it looks like to be the stay-at-home dad,” he joked.
He pointed out some people have experienced much worse than missing baseball games due to the pandemic. Keehn and his family are healthy and he’s still got the UNA baseball team to manage.
Eventually, there will be practices and games again.
“I’m a lot better off than a lot of other people,” Keehn said. “I kind of give myself a reality check.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.