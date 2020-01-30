Mervin James wasn’t expecting to find his college destination on one nondescript day last spring.
In fact, James said he was asleep when Pebblerook (Ga.) High School coach George Washington called him to come work out for North Alabama assistant coach Willie Watson.
“He was like, ‘Come on, get up and come work out for the North Alabama coach,’” James said recently. “I was up there in like 20 minutes and went through a workout. Coach Watson told me he liked my game and had some film of me. He said he was going to take it back to his folks for them to look at.”
Things moved quickly from there in the recruitment of James, UNA’s latest standout first-year player. Watson returned to Florence and showed second-year coach Tony Pujol the film of James.
Pujol liked what he saw, and days later James and his mother were in Florence for a visit. The Lions offered a scholarship and James accepted, turning down offers from a variety of other schools.
Nine months later, James has become a fixture in UNA’s starting lineup and is averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. He’s on track to become the third Lions player in two seasons to be named to the ASUN all-freshman team, following Jamari Blackmon and Christian Agnew.
Watson said the pieces fell into place with James, who graduated from Pebblebrook but then attended a prep school in Florida. He had just returned from Potterhouse Prep in Florida when Washington called him to work out for the Lions.
“In the springtime, the recruiting turnover is quick,” Watson said. “Literally this might have been on a Friday when I found his information out, and I flew over there Sunday or Monday. I watched him work out at Pebblebrook and the next weekend we had him in here for a visit.”
Watson said it didn’t take long to see James’ skill set.
“The big thing was, was he a fit for what we wanted to do,” Watson said. “Sometimes it’s more than just a collection of talent — you have to make sure the pieces are right — especially with the way Coach Pujol does things. He’s a family guy. He loves his guys — it’s not just about getting a lot of talent out there. That was important. I thought he fit what we needed. From a personality standpoint, he brings so much charisma. He checked a lot of boxes. Luckily, Coach Pujol felt the same.”
James is one of two international players on UNA’s roster, joining sophomore Aleksa Matic of Serbia. A native of St. Thomas, a small Caribbean island that is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, James moved to Atlanta in 2015 with his mother. He has six siblings — four brothers and two sisters.
Leaving St. Thomas for Atlanta was difficult at first, James admitted.
“Coming from a small island — St. Thomas is just 34 square miles — and moving to a big city where it’s easy to get lost, that was hard,” he said. “Everybody didn’t know what I was saying. Everybody asked if I was from Jamaica.”
Family members James hadn’t met “took us in with open arms” and “made us feel like it was home.”
James quickly established himself on the basketball court, and he watched upperclassmen at Pebblebrook move on to play at Division I schools.
The Lions beat several teams in the recruiting battles for James, who had never been to Alabama before visiting. Florence’s proximity to Atlanta — just four hours — was appealing so his family could visit to watch him play.
“It just felt right,” he said. “Everything was just cool.”
Watson and Pujol quickly can list most of the traits that make James a special talent.
• His skill set for his size. “He’s a legit 6-foot-7 and he can shoot it and he can handle it,” Watson said.
• His toughness: “That’s one credential we look for in recruiting — they have to be tough mentally and physically,” Watson said. “He was a Tony Pujol type of guy.”
• His versatility: “He can guard 1 through 5,” Pujol said. “You can put him on a point guard and you can put him on a big because of his physical strength. You can put him on the perimeter and you can post him up.”
Pujol said James is just now scratching the surface of his potential. He’s still prone to freshman mistakes, and at times plays too fast instead of letting the game come to him, but he’s improving.
“His foul counts are going down and his turnover numbers are dropping,” Pujol said. “What’s great about that is Mervin is thankful for his teammates who are allowing him to grow that way and he is allowing them to hold him accountable to be the type of player he wants to be.”
Pujol smiles when asked how high James’ ceiling is.
“I think we are seeing only the beginning,” he said. “His skill level is good but there are definitely areas he can improve upon. The ceiling — when you are 6-7 and that skilled, the sky’s the limit.”
James agrees that he’s not at the level he wants to be.
“I’m not settling for any success I am having right now,” he said. “I can perform at a higher level. I am taking my time and letting everything fall into place. If I slow down and take time with my moves, I’ll stop turning it over. I have so much stuff I can improve on — shooting, ball handling, stuff like that.”
For now, he's just happy to be with the Lions and having a positive impact on an improving program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.