FLORENCE — After Joe Gurley’s 20-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, North Alabama players celebrated at midfield, then walked off the field at Braly Stadium for the last time this season after beating Campbell 25-24.
The layers to this victory come from many angles. There’s Gurley’s kick, the senior players’ last home game, Christian Lopez leading the game-winning drive after being benched last week and Andre Little returning from injury in the second half to catch a long pass to set up the game-winner.
There’s the defense, which made timely stops to give the Lions offense a chance. But the most important? The resemblance of a complete game for all 60 minutes.
“It’s one, by all means. We did a lot of good things,” head coach Chris Willis said. “This team, we don’t have quit. It was just a team effort today.”
In the first half, when the offense struggled, it was picked up by big plays on special teams that resulted in a 15-14 lead at the break. Andre Little, who finished with six catches for 118 yards, returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, followed by a safety on the kickoff due to a blunder when the Campbell kick returner took a knee in the end zone after stepping out.
The redshirt sophomore was injured after a 37-yard catch and run in the second quarter. But he returned in second half. He mentioned that he’ll be OK, but just might be a little sore tomorrow.
But the biggest play he made was catching a 39-yard pass from Christian Lopez on the game-winning drive.
Little described the mindset throughout the game. He said he knew through the game plan that Campbell was going to go with man-to-man coverage, but if the receivers were patient, the Camels would drop back in zone, opening the door for opportunities.
“We were told to eat them up in the beginning and let them scoot back a little bit,” Little said. “Once they get in zone, it was going to be over with. That’s what we did.”
The defense had trouble in the running game, allowing Campbell to rush for 269 yards, but the Lions made stops on third down in the fourth quarter. The leaders were on the edges, with both defensive ends, Wallace Cowins Jr. (nine tackles, one for loss) and Devonte Toles (eight tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery), getting pressure on Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams.
Toles said getting the pressure on the quarterback is an everyday competition in practice among the defensive linemen.
“It was big for us,” Toles said. “We really worked hard all week for this.”
Then, there was the last drive. Blake Dever was in and out of the game after being sacked four times. The offense was stalling with both Dever and Lopez behind center. The defense, however, held on to give the Lions one more chance to take the lead with just over four minutes remaining.
Lopez got the chance and he “answered the call”, Willis said. After being benched last week against Kennesaw State, he led his team on a 10-play, 80-yard drive with his entire family in attendance for senior day, setting up Gurley’s kick.
“It was sweet, it’s a good thing to do the right things and have things turn out the right way,” Lopez said. “I wanted to prove everybody right for the people who had my back.”
Then the kick, which Gurley said was nothing his team hasn’t done one thousand times before in practice
“I let everything get out of my mind and just kicked it and it went through,” Gurley said. “That’s awesome, mainly getting the win after a few bad games and being able to celebrate with my teammates, that’s the best part.”
The Lions players, especially the 12 members of the senior class honored today, left the field having played a complete game in a season where that often didn’t happen.
“It feels good to go home on top, it was special. You don’t see that too often, game-winning field goal” senior running back Terence Humphrey said.
