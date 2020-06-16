North Alabama football had 12 former players on the Gulf South Conference all-decade team for 2010-19, the league announced Tuesday.
Tavarius Wilson, also a member of the GSC’s 2009-18 all-decade team, was named the defensive player of the decade. Receiver Dre Hall, offensive linemen Stephens Evans and Kyle Thornton, as well as defensive back Philbert Martial and Wilson all made the first team.
Members of the second-team included running back Lamonte Thompson, defensive linemen Taylor Carner and Freddie Reed, defensive backs Levi Fell and Caleb Massey as well as kicker Taylor Pontius and long snapper Wil Lovelace.
Honorable mentions included defensive lineman Courtney Harris, linebacker - and current linebackers coach - Gabe Poe, and quarterbacks Jacob Tucker and Luke Wingo.
Wilson ended his senior year with the Lions recording 123 tackles and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team all-american as well as the NCAA Division II defensive player of the year in 2013.
After his career at UNA, he signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Rams.
Hall was UNA’s all-time leading receiver with 201 catches for 3,144 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Out of the 12 named to the all-decade team, eleven players were previously named to UNA’s team of the decade for 2009-18.
