The book closed on the 2019 football season for North Alabama last Saturday and head coach Chris Willis has had time to reflect on his final thoughts as well as where to go next.
The Lions finished 4-7 in their first year in the Big South conference and second in the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I.
Going into the year, Willis wanted his staff and the players to be close. The goal was to invite the group into the coach’s homes, get to know them on a more personal level. The result was a team and staff that had what Willis called “grit” and continued to compete late in games.
“That’s why we hung in there together,” Willis said. "We trusted one another, they believed in me and I believed in them and the coaches.”
Now, for Willis, it’s about building on what the team was able to do this year and “get the wins.”
Position breakdown
Willis said the staff had expectations for different areas of the team that either proved the program right or fell a bit short of what the coaches originally thought.
Starting at quarterback, Christian Lopez didn’t match his season performance from a year ago but heated up late, accounting for nine touchdowns and 829 yards in the final two games.
“He finished kind of the way he played all of last year,” Willis said. “I thought he did good down the stretch.”
Up front offensively, the Lions dealt with injuries all year, As a result, the Lions struggled to run the ball. Zn pass protection, there were still some good and bad moments, but considering the circumstances, Willis though offensive line coach Zack Lisko did a good job.
Willis thought the receivers, a strength going into the season, lived up to their billing. Redshirt sophomores, Cortez Hall, Jakobi Byrd, Andre Little and Dexter Boykin combined for 2,475 yards and 15 touchdowns. Willis said he’s looking to the group to lead the team next season.
“It’s going to be different,” Little said before the end of season. “There won’t be any excuses. Most of us are already leaders, (but) we’re going to have to lead more than we already are.”
Byrd echoed his teammate.
“We’re going to have to take another step higher as far as how we prepare, how we carry ourselves,” Byrd said. “We gotta set the bar high.
Defensive back was a position Willis thought exceeded expectations early. But teams in the Big South each had a No. 1 wide receiver, Willis said, so there were struggles later in the year.
Willis said the defensive line played well and had good moments. Willis identified defensive ends Wallace Cowins Jr. and Devonte Toles as two players who had good years.
Willis thought his linebackers were inconsistent, with good moments and bad. He said that area was a reason why UNA had trouble stopping the run.
“The group that kind of, I’m not going to say disappointed, but took a step backwards a little bit as a whole,” Willis said.
Plans for recruiting
Offseason signals a high time for recruiting and Willis sees it as a major emphasis.
The first point is to recruit offensive linemen. The Lions, according to Willis, need to build depth — a big reason why they were outmatched in some games. The hope to fill some of those needs with transfers and junior college players who can be signed in December and brought in starting in January.
“We’ve got to get better at offensive line, hands down. That’s our position to recruit,” Willis said.
Despite only losing one linebacker to graduation, there are plans to recruit the position, along with defensive backs — where the Lions lose D’Andre Hart and A.J. Bracey, two players who performed well this season. Willis said the staff won’t turn down a stout defensive lineman, but it isn’t the position of need.
Willis said the Lions could add a transfer quarterback and possibly also one from high school with the potential to redshirt.
Of note are the plans of a few seniors who may be eligible for another year depending on how the situations are viewed by the NCAA. KJ Smith and Jordan Robinson are two players who could get an extra year.
“It’s kind of like you’re presenting your case (to the NCAA),” Willis said. "On our end, there isn’t much that you can do.”
Mindset, needs for next season
Willis said there’s “no secret” as to where the Lions need to improve the most next season and it starts with the run game — both establishing it on offense and stopping it on defense.
That starts with being physical up front. It’s the biggest thing Wilis wants his team to improve on and that it starts in the weight room. The plan is to have position coaches and staff, who at this point are all expected back, to be in there over the offseason to help, along with strength and conditioning coach Steve Herring.
In spring practice, Willis said he wants to want have drills where both sides go at it and it comes down to the offense gaining the necessary yards and the other side trying to stop it from doing so.
“It’s going to be one of those old school, junction boys, ‘get after it’ football,” Willis said. “They know how to compete and fight, they’re there. But physically, we’ve got to get there.”
