With the open week in the rear-view mirror, North Alabama has five games left of the season.
At 2-4, UNA’s season has been characterized by games that often feature one really good half of football. The Lions haven’t been able to put together a complete game since week one in a 26-17 win over Western Illinois.
Improvement starts with that — and head coach Chris Willis realizes it. Execution falls short in one half when it doesn’t in others. Willis knows he has a young team, only 15 seniors are on the roster, and two of them, injured offensive and defensive linemen Devaris Nalls and Colby Knoblock, have earned another year of eligibility to return in 2020.
But in order to improve upon what the team has already done, Willis indicated he needs to see it for 60 minutes. It starts on offense, getting more first downs and controlling the ball. Defensively, it’s getting stops on third down and getting off the field.
Midseason report card:
Quarterback
It’d be tough for Christian Lopez to duplicate his performance from 2018 when he completed 59.7 percent of his passes, threw 14 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.
So far, there’s the good and the bad. The good thing is that he’s only three touchdowns away from tying his total from last season. But, he’s also doubled his interception total and his completion percentage is down to 48.4 percent.
Lopez has still made the big play often with a talented group of wide receivers to throw to, but he’s not quite as efficient as he was in 2018.
Grade: C
Running back
Terence Humphrey Jr. had a great start to the season, rushing for over 100 yards in a game twice, scoring four touchdowns and really leading the backfield.
Behind, there hasn’t been much production.
Jaxton Carson is the second-lead rusher with 125 yards, Ron Thompson hasn’t been able to get much going on the ground before having to sit out last week against Hampton with a knee injury.
The Lions ranked second-to-last in the Big South in yards per rush with 3.6 and sixth in yards with 651.
Grade: C
Wide receiver
This group has been the biggest bright spot on UNA’s team this season, with four players combining for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hall leads the group in yards with 420, but Dexter Boykin and Andre Little each lead in scores with three a piece.
Boykin emerged as a deep-ball threat with touchdowns of 50 yards or more in each of the last two games. Hall, who didn’t play against Hampton due to injury, has been the most consistent, leading the Big South with an average of 26.2 yards per catch. Little has emerged over the last three games. Jakobi Byrd continues to show big-play potential as well with a touchdown and 270 yards.
Grade: A
Tight end
The injury to Duncan Hodges hampered this group to an extent, but Corson Swan made big plays down the stretch against Hampton, finishing as the leading receiver with three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Jakob Terry also caught his first touchdown against the Pirates on a 30-yard play to take the lead in the third quarter.
Since this group has responsibility to block on running plays along with the offensive linemen, the grade takes a hit. The Lions running game hasn’t been great this season.
Grade: B-
Offensive line
The offensive line sustained injuries throughout the first part of the season, with Jacob Gentle suffering a high-ankle sprain against Montana and Zach Davis getting injured at one point as well. Davis returned and Gentle should return this week against Charleston Southern.
Nevertheless, this group has struggled. The unit has given up 14 sacks, the third-most in the Big South.
Their struggles also translate over to the run game, ranking last in the Big South with only 108.5 yards per game. While center Cody Mann has been solid in the middle and guard play has been solid, the group hasn’t gelled as a unit.
Grade: D
Defensive line
The addition of defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr. over the summer proved to be a key one. Cowins has 25 total tackles, five of them for loss and two sacks. In the middle, senior Brady Owensby has the experience and has played well at times, but redshirt sophomore Brodric Martin has the better numbers, with 21 total tackles, two for loss and two sacks.
This group could do a better job of putting the pressure on the quarterback — the Lions have 12 sacks this season but only nine quarterback hurries. UNA has been decent against the run, ranking fourth in the conference with 167.5 yards per game. So far, however, it’s been an above average performance.
Grade: B
Linebacker
Both Jalen Dread and Will Evans rank third and fourth on the team in tackles, respectively. Dread has racked up 33 with three for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. Evans has 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Amir Postley, a late addition, has done well in a contributor role with 10 tackles.
This is a group that falls in line with the defensive linemen when it comes to stopping the run. But it also has a hand in slowing down the opposing team’s passing game, an area where UNA ranks second-to-last in the conference, giving up 258.8 yards per game.
Grade: C
Defensive backs
One on hand, this unit features D’Andre Hart, who leads the team with 56 tackles.
Between Hart, A.J. Bracey and K.J. Smith, this group has produced seven turnovers.
On the other side, however, the defensive backs has given up a lot of passing yards to opposing teams. Not only does UNA rank second-to-last in pass defense in the Big South, but it’s also sixth in total defense, giving up 426.3 yards per game.
Grade: C
Special teams
Kicker/punter Joe Gurley ranks first in just about every special teams category in the Big South. He averages just over 44 yards per punt, is 9 for 10 on field goals and a 61-yard punt against Alabama A&M was his career high.
The area Gurley doesn’t rank at the top in has been a struggle for the junior this season. He’s 11 for 15 on extra-point attempts, ranking last in the conference.
Despite the inefficiencies in point-after attempts and lapses in other areas of coverage, Gurley’s performance has been solid this season, making this group an overall area of strength.
Grade: B+
