On North Alabama’s roster, wide receiver Andre Little’s hometown is listed as Anchorage, Alaska, which certainly stands out.
But the truth is, that’s just where Little’s story begins.
Little, who’s known for his shy demeanor, doesn’t talk about it often. But for the first 14 years of his life, Andre was looking for a home, a family.
Football, his favorite sport, his dream, is a chapter in his story. Without it, he would’ve never met his adopted parents, Whitt and Mitzi Hibbs, along with his friends from high school and his teammates at UNA.
The road to get there, however, is marked with obstacles at each turn. His grandmother, the only family member who was at his side through most transitions, died. He was left with an aunt and a step-grandfather who essentially kicked him out of his only home in Walnut Grove, Alabama.
“I had to go through this many people to find the right people that actually jelled with me that I needed in my life. Not because I wanted to, but because I had to,” Little said. “And I finally found the people the people that wanted me to be around them.”
--
‘Like he’s one of yours’
Little was born in Alaska and lived there with his parents. Andre’s grandmother, Juanita Cleverly, married his grandfather, a military man who was stationed in Anchorage.
Eventually, Cleverly and her husband left Anchorage to live in California. When Little was in the third grade, his parents sent him and his four other siblings to stay with Cleverly. It turned out the “stay” was meant to be permanent. While the rest of his brothers got the opportunity to return, Little didn’t.
“They said my ticket was on the way, then they just … stopped communicating with us,” Little said.
Little and Cleverly moved back to Alabama to take care of an aunt who had fallen ill.
As a 15-year-old sophomore at West End High School in Walnut Grove, Little was gearing up for football season. Given the circumstances at home, it wasn’t easy for him to get to and from practice.
In came Whitt Hibbs, the offensive and defensive line coach for the Patriots at the time. He agreed to help Little out with routine rides. The first time Hibbs pulled up to Little’s house, he was taken aback. A 5-foot-6, 130 pound kid hopped into his truck that afternoon and Hibbs thought for a moment that he mistakenly was picking up Little’s younger brother.
But no, it was him. As the two pulled away, Hibbs realized he couldn’t just drive off without at least saying something to Little’s grandmother. What Cleverly told Hibbs at the time reassured him that he was good to go.
Little did Hibbs know, the words would later take on a literal meaning.
“I’ll never forget what she said,” Hibbs said. “ She told me ‘All I ask, is you treat him fair … and honestly, treat him like he’s one of yours.’”
--
A Christmas Eve surprise
The routine rides to and from practice went along with each passing week of the school year, but each time Hibbs dropped Little off at home, he slowly began to understand his bad situation at home.
Cleverly, dealing with medical issues, died. It was tough on him.
“(She) was the only one who showed love to me and cared for me,” Little said. “Once she passed, I didn’t have anyone else, no structure.”
The week Cleverly passed, Little still played in the football game for West End that Friday night. When Whitt took him home, however, Little was locked out of his house.
It was the first of many instances where the remaining members of his family shut him out. When it happened, Hibbs was always notified.
That night, Hibbs called a friend from the sheriff's office and the two stopped by Little’s house. His grandfather met with the deputy, spewed a few harsh words about Little, but the sheriff elected to make Little stay at home.
Instead, he walked nine miles the next morning to stay with a teammate, Dwayne Miller, an offensive lineman for the Patriots. Whenever Little went by his old home, the driveway was deserted, door swung out and not a person was in sight. Inside, Little had little to nothing in the manner of possessions or belongings.
One Saturday night, the Hibbs were watching the end of an Alabama football game when they received a phone call from the police. Little’s grandfather reported him as a runaway.
So Hibbs, knowing Little was safe with Miller’s family, picked him up and brought him to meet with the sheriff again.
The time, however, Whitt and Mitzi ensured that Little wasn’t going back. They knew he didn’t feel safe at home.
The Hibbs took him back to their house. They went to WalMart, asked what he needed and what he liked to eat, something Little never had the chance to answer before.
They showed his room and what would be his bed. Little didn’t want to ever leave. The Hibbs didn’t want him to either.
“Until he lived here, he never had his own room … never had a bed,” Whitt Hibbs said.
That Monday, the Hibbs went to court and hashed out a plan to gain custody of Little. They were told it would take weeks, maybe months. But 45 minutes later, they walked out of the courtroom on Nov. 13, 2014, with papers in hand.
The Department of Human Resources later had to clear things with a background check. A representative was sent to their home to check on Little’s living situation. It was Christmas Eve.
“She walked out and said, well, ‘I guess he’s yours,’” Whitt Hibbs said. “I said ‘No, ma’am, he’s been ours.’”
--
Letting his guard down
It was an adjustment at first for Little. He wasn’t used to having a family. He accepted them right away, but there were some aspects he had to get used to.
At first, he was afraid to call Mitzi “Mom.” He and Whitt Hibbs already developed a close relationship because of what they shared through the car rides and on the football field.
The first time Mitzi Hibbs met Little was after a fall jamboree game for the West End football team. She spotted Little sitting on a bench, waiting on Whitt to take him home.
She offered to drive him but he said no. Still, the small interaction told her something.
“I felt like God had a plan from that night on,” Mitzi said.
But Mitzi remembers the moment when Little truly let his guard down.
Every night, Mitzi goes into the room of each one of her children to talk to them, kiss their forehead, tell them good night and that she loves him. Naturally, she did this with Little, too.
At first, all Little could say was “Yes, ma’am.” But Mitzi knew she loved him too. What she didn’t know was that he never said that to anyone before.
Eight months later, the same routine occurred before bed. As Mitzi got to the door, Little said he loved her, too.
“I thought my heart was going to explode out of my chest,” Mitzi said.
--
A promise fulfilled
Little, who excelled over the next two seasons with the Patriots, was ready for his next step, choosing where he’d play in college.
At the time, he wanted to go to Jacksonville State, where Whitt played. But after UNA head coach Chris Willis made him an offer, the decisions swirled around his head almost to the point where he even considered not going to college at all.
All it took was a reminder from his high school counselor, Paige Cash. Whitt Hibbs was encouraged by UNA and their honesty with his son about his place in the program. He hoped Little would choose the Lions. One day, he approached him to see what he was waiting on.
But Little responded simply, “I gotta go see Ms. Cash.”
Paige Cash was a high school counselor West End at the time. Little developed a good relationship with her. In choosing a school, Cash reminded him of a promise he once made to his grandmother, that he would go to college.
“Ever since then, I’ve always thought about that,” Little said.
--
Fitting in at Florence
It took some time for Little to gain the confidence he needed to perform at his best on the football field with the Lions.
Luckily, he had a few teammates to help him out. Cortez Hall, Dexter Boykin, Jakobi Byrd, Jack Peavey and Cameron Turner and Little all came to UNA at the same time.
Hall, Boykin, Byrd and Little became close after the four of them redshirted their freshman year.
“Our relationship grew when we were on the scout team trying to make the starters better,” Hall said of his friendship with Little. “Now, we’re roommates, we talk to each other all the time and got even closer.”
Hall said that he can tell Little has been through a lot. Not just by what he’s told him, but also by how he carries himself.
“He’s always working, always trying to be number one,” Hall said.
A moment he’ll never forget happened against Jacksonville State on Sept. 21. Little caught his first touchdown in a place near where he grew up. The Hibbs and extended members of the family were in attendance.
Boykin sprinted from the other side of the field to celebrate with him. Boyd made his way there too and Hall came from the sideline to join the group, somehow avoiding a penalty.
“(When) I get down, and I get down sometimes, they pick me up,” Little said.
--
Somebody to lean on
The Hibbs’ support hasn’t wavered since Little went off to college. They travel to every game, no matter the location. The family drove to Hampton, Virginia. Andre’s sister, Mitzi’s daughter Emily Fry, lives in Killen and the two have a close relationship.
Once he found his home and family, that family travelled. Little spent most of his life getting pushed away. Since, he’s spent it fitting in.
Little said on the football field, he plays for his family, including Whitt and Mitzi. In Little’s eyes, no amount of money he could ever make playing football could repay them.
“It’s kind of just like giving back to them for all that they've done for me,” Little said.
But Whitt and Mitzi, who love that their son thinks that way, disagree on a few things. Mitzi wouldn’t change her feeling whether he played football or not.
Whitt, who’s previously coached in football for the majority of his life, said Little has already repaid his family numerous times.
“Nothing compares to me being able to see my son run out on that field,” Hibbs said. “He went through all that adversity and still kept hope in his dreams.”
Although he doesn’t like to, Little admits he sometimes thinks about the past. But from the moment he hopped into Whitt Hibbs’ truck that afternoon, he has people to lean on.
“It feels good (that) no matter where I go, I’ll have somebody,” Little said.
