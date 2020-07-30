Although players and coaches gathered Tuesday for virtual Big South Media Day to talk about the 2020 football season, possible changes due to COVID-19 surround talk of what's next.
Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander opened up his portion of the event by explaining that the Big South debated whether or not to delay the media event, in accordance with decisions of other FCS football conferences.
Th league didn’t, however, allowing the remaining five teams to discuss their plans and hopes for the season.
Most coaches and players remain optimistic about the future, noting that they can only do what it’s in front of them. From the Big South level, however, there’s a watchful eye on the happenings regarding college football in 2020 and what it could potentially look like.
“Clearly we’re all in a challenging time right now,’ Kallander said Tuesday. “There are a lot of questions remaining before we can kick this season off. (But) our institutions are working really hard … I’m really encouraged by what they are doing.”
For starters, one day prior to the Big South’s media event, Monmouth announced plans to suspend fall sports, not only putting the conference another team short but also leaving another scheduling hole for the remaining teams.
Kallander explained that Robert Morris, which is joining the Big South as a member for the 2021 season, has expressed interest in playing a Big South schedule this fall. When asked about North Carolina A&T, which also joined for the same season, Kallander said the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is exploring football in the spring, which would affect N.C. A&T.
“We’re trying to be helpful with our institutions from a scheduling standpoint as much as we can, and certainly Robert Morris is one that could help,” Kallander said.
For North Alabama, that would mean the Lions could replace Hampton with Robert Morris on Nov. 14. That still leaves the open date where the Lions were scheduled to play Monmouth on Oct. 17.
With the ACC announcing a new schedule Wednesday afternoon with 10 conference games and one non-conference game for each of its teams, the Lions could see their trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, not happen either.
UNA officials said Wednesday they had yet to hear from Virginia Tech regarding the news.
The Big South announced it would go ahead with fall sports Sept. 3, knowing some schools that field teams in other conferences could see their seasons change, Kallander said.
A decision on the status of the FCS playoffs will be up to the NCAA, but how such news would the Big South remains to be seen.
“We haven’t answered that question yet,” Kallander said. “We’ve talked about spring ball a little bit. We’ve always taken the approach that that's a last resort for us. Some of that will depend on what's happening around us. Obviously we don't want to be the only conference that’s still standing.”
Coaches and players remain optimistic for a fall season, even if it could look different.
Some, like Kennesaw State senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong, who is tabbed as a preseason All-American and the Big South’s preseason defensive player of the year, are eager to take advantage of their last opportunity to play football in college.
“It’s kind of a shock, not just to me, but to everyone in the world really,” Armstrong said. “We’re all kind of going through the same thing right now, but of course its gotta be my senior year that it happens. I think we’ll get through it, and its going be okay and we’ll have a season this year hopefully and finish strong.”
For others, like Charleston Southern redshirt senior wide receiver Garris Schwarting, not much has changed in their lives. He said he’s lived a “normal life” and is hopeful for football.
Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams took notice that a lot of the decisions being made right now go beyond sports.
“As much as we want to play football, we also understand there's a lot going on in our country, stuff beyond football,” Williams said.
There is a sense of appreciation for the schools and the conference to allow teams to prepare as if there would be a season, giving a sense of normalcy in all the chaos.
“I feel like them giving us an opportunity to practice and get ready as if there is a season even if it's not 100 percent sure right now is probably the greatest thing we can do,” UNA wide receiver Andre Little said. “Because right now, instead of us thinking we couldn't play a season, we’re practicing, we’re getting better.”
Both Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon and UNA head coach Chris Willis had similar things to say, agreeing that new information comes out daily and it's a process to navigate through everything.
Like most of the Big South teams, however, Willis is focusing on what’s ahead, knowing the only future that’s in his control is preparing his team to play.
“We’re focused to go play Western Illinois week one until we’re told otherwise,” Willis said. (And) we’re just doing the things that have been put in place by our state and our school, trying to do the guidelines and keep everybody safe.”
