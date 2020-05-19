Most parties agree on when North Alabama football players should be allowed back on campus to prepare for the season.
North Alabama head coach Chris Willis said he thinks returning any later than the beginning of July would mean the season is either postponed or canceled. Players need that time for conditioning.
Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander said last week he thinks six weeks is the “sweet spot” for returning.
“It’s hard to know exactly what to prepare for, because No. 1, we’ve never been through this before,” Kallander said. “No. 2, things change so rapidly. Yes, you want to have contingencies and we’re talking about various planning. But at the same time, there’s so many different possibilities in the way things can go.”
Kallander said the Big South has an advisory committee focused on when to return to play, consisting of team physicians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, head coaches and players.
The topic has naturally been on the mind of Willis for a while. Ideally, he thinks football needs eight weeks, although “you can get by” with six. After talking with Big South head coaches, a consensus is that a July return date is preferred by all but Monmouth’s Kevin Callahan, who prefers early August.
Of all the programs in the Big South, Monmouth, located in West Long Branch, New Jersey, is in the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. That makes Callahan, who is on the conference’s advisory committee, understandably weary of rushing to return to campus.
“You’re relying on state, local and federal authorities, and then it becomes an institutional decision on what they think they can do, in terms of being in a position to bring students back,” Kallander said.
Kallander said the conference has discussed the possibility that not every member will be able to start the season at the same time, just another scenario added to the long list of contingencies.
UNA athletic director Mark Linder said that while the university has shifted to online courses for the summer, athletes can live on campus and not be enrolled, according to the NCAA.
The athletic department is operating under guidelines from a university task force devoted to COVID-19, consisting of athletic representation, as well as from faculty and students.
Outside of the task force, Linder said he meets regularly with ASUN athletic directors, while also keeping a close eye on NCAA rulings. Ultimately, he agrees with both Willis and Kallander on a timeline of when athletes should return, but the work is still ongoing.
“It’s still a very fluid situation,” Linder said. “It comes down to making sure that we make the decisions for the student-athletes, so we have to be in lock step with the task force and also what the university decides in the reentry to students on campus.”
Willis advocates for a universal return date, preferably July 1, but NCAA President Mark Emmert said he won’t mandate a return timeline but rather will leave it up to state and health officials, trickling down to local campuses.
“You have to put it out there and then you leave it at that, you don't touch it, and if you have to adjust it, you don't adjust until like late June,” Willis said. “The big thing you have to pay attention to is the Power Five (conferences), see what they do because they all trickle down.”
Other conferences, such as the PAC-12, are leaving decisions up to member institutions. Kallander’s approach with the Big South is heavily dependent on ongoing conversations with league presidents, chancellors and athletic directors in regards to football.
UNA, however, is putting together contingency plans, some of which have already been implemented and others in discussion stages behind the scenes.
On May 4, Linder revealed that the athletic department is issuing a ticket assurance plan for the 2020 season.
Ticket holders who have purchased tickets directly through the ticket office will have an option of a refund for canceled games or credit toward a future purchase. Fans can also renew their season tickets by placing a down payment of $20 and, lastly, the renewal deadline was extended to July 1.
Behind the scenes, Linder said the athletic department has discussed how to approach the fall if the current social-distancing guidelines are still in place, but a lot of the conversation is dependent on any potential future ruling from Gov. Kay Ivey.
Nonetheless, there is shared optimism from both Linder and Kallander that a football season will happen. The logistics surrounding it are what’s still being discussed.
“I feel like we’re going to start on time and have a full season,” Kallander said. “If we’re going to have students on campus (this fall), then we’re going to have sports (and) we’re going to have a season. I think we’re all looking forward to that.”
