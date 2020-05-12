After graduating from San Jose State, incoming North Alabama transfer defensive end Terrell Townsend had a list of things that caught his eye when considering the Lions.
After three years with the Spartans, he felt as if he wouldn’t have an opportunity to get on the field enough to showcase his talents in order to get to the next level. Now, after he signed with UNA in February, he feels as if he’s been given that opportunity.
His education, however, is also important to him. Throughout college and at South San Francisco High School, he was involved in various mentor programs, part of his passion for giving back to communities.
Enter UNA, where he’s applied for graduate school in professional studies with a concentration in community development.
“I have an ultimate goal of creating a program that can be implemented in inner-city communities,” Townsend. “UNA has a bunch of programs that are so well fitted for that.”
When Townsend took his visit, he got a chance to experience the community of Florence, UNA and get familiar with coaches and players on the team.
What stuck out is the approach to football, which is different from his upbringing on the West Coast. He said it wasn’t necessarily football-based, whereas Alabama is.
That’s not to say programs on the West Coast don’t care about football, but he felt a different energy when coming to the Southeast.
It all came together as part of the “whole package” for him, with football being front and center.
“That’s what is right there, I’m trying to make it to the league,” Townsend said.
While playing professionally is the ultimate goal, Townsend comes to Florence wanting to enjoy the game like he did when he was in high school.
“Just enjoy it,” head football coach Chris Willis said. “Don’t feel pressured. “He said ‘I've got one year of football left, I just want to have fun.’ These graduate transfers, they’ve seen the good (and) the bad, (so) it's always good to have these people on your team, because other people can feed off of them.”
In the meantime, Townsend is back home in California, dealing with the reality the rest of America is experiencing.
He is able to stay active, training at RNA sports, a private facility in Fremont, California, with his trainer Ryan Ting. He was introduced to Ting by a friend, Jermaine Kelly, who is a cornerback with the San Francisco 49ers.
Lately, he’s spent time five days a week working out with a former teammate, Isaiah Irving, who plays outside linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
“Doing basically movement stuff, we’re doing weights too, but everything is a lot more movement based,” Townsend. “The coaches don’t even know, they’re getting a whole different player, in a completely positive way.”
Townsend said he wants to continue working on pass-rush moves, which he thought was his best attribute coming out of high school.
With the Spartans, he played every position along the defensive line, fluctuating his weight from 220 pounds all the way up 285. He’s now around 260.
“The run game, I love (defending) that,” Townsend said. “I used to hate it in high school. (But) now, it's kind of my favorite thing to do. I need to get back to my thing (though), pass rushing.”
Another appealing aspect of playing at UNA came when he got to meet the other defensive linemen. On his visit, he met and spent a lot of time with senior defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr.
Cowins, like Townsend is doing, transferred from a FBS school, Coastal Carolina. He saw him in practice, watched some of his game film and talked with coaches about what type of player he is.
He got to pick his brain and talk football.. In the time since, the two check in on each other periodically, keeping each other motivated in working out during the offseason.
Safe to say, he was sold. The idea of playing on the same unit with Cowins was exciting.
“We’re going to go crazy,” Townsend said. “Me and him have a similar thought process on the field, that's going to be fun.”
While Townsend is currently on the other side of the country, he still talks with the coaches, specifically defensive line coach Cordell Upshaw.
Although most sports are on hold for the time being, Townsend’s mind is on getting ready for the season, and he doesn’t want to stop there.
“I’m preparing, I’m not going to stop until it's time to play,” Townsend said. “And when it's time to play, I’m still going to be working, it's an ongoing process.”
