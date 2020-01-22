North Alabama football defensive back KJ Smith, listed as a senior on the 2019 roster, has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA and will play for the Lions this fall.
Smith was a starter in the defensive backfield all of 2019 and for eight games in 2018. A native of Perry, Georgia, Smith made an impact on the defensive side of the ball at safety. In 2019, he picked up 54 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.
“I was excited, for sure,” Smith said about receiving the news. “It’s definitely a blessing. Considering I really only played like two years (of football), that third year is definitely going to help.”
During his senior season at Perry High School, Smith had to sit out due to complications with juvenile dermatomyositis, a rare skin and muscle disease. He signed with Georgia to play for head coach Kirby Smart out of high school, but the condition lingered, forcing him to sit out his first year in Athens.
He admitted it was a lot to deal with for a player trying to make it in college football. However, Smith was cleared to play the following spring and became a member of the Bulldogs’ scout team.
Smith transferred to UNA before the 2018 season and finished third on the team in tackles with 49. He was named a team captain ahead of the 2019 campaign.
“It’s huge having somebody with that type of experience coming back,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. “At his position, he’s not just a corner, he can play nickel, he can play safety. He’s kind of versatile.”
UNA signed two junior college transfers at defensive back, but lost seniors A.J. Bracey and D’Andre Hart. Heading into the offseason, the group was looked at as an area of need. Having Smith return certainly alleviates the issue.
“The young guys now have an older guy back there, so that’s huge,” Willis said. “They’ll see that.”
Smith explained his back-up plan had he not been granted the additional year was to prepare to give the NFL a shot.
He’s gained some confidence in regard to his future after the news on Tuesday.
“I just felt like the extra year was going to help me,” Smith said. “I felt like I needed an extra year to help me with my efforts to get to the NFL.”
No matter what happens for Smith throughout the rest of his playing career, he’s working to have options.
Smith, who was named the Big South conference scholar-athlete of the year and a first-team academic all-american by the College Sports Information Directors of America, is an Interdisciplinary Studies major and currently has a 4.0 grade point average. He will graduate in the spring.
“I (want) to do physical therapy,” Smith said of his post-grad plans. “I’m going to probably do a grad program in the kinesiology department, that will definitely help me in getting closer to that goal.”
Smith’s return also has an impact on the current signing class, as the Lions have now filled another scholarship spot. Heading into signing day on Feb. 5, UNA now has an estimate of four to five spots open.
The staff now has the ability to be selective with whom they choose to bring in, as well as the flexibility on when to bring players in, with only a few spots available.
But as for Smith, he spent the last months following the 2019 season with a bit of uncertainty of his future. Now it’s in place, and he’s ready to suit up again for UNA.
“Now, I’ve got to refocus,” Smith said. “Get back into it, instead of looking toward the NFL, now I’m looking back toward college.”
