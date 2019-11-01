For many members of North Alabama football’s all-decade teams, Saturday will be a chance to reconnect, share memories and be honored on the field they played on.
Before kickoff of Saturday’s game against Campbell at 1:30 p.m. at Braly Stadium, more than 60 former Lions, including members from seven of the program’s all-decade teams, will be honored as a part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of college football.
“It’s a great feeling,” former UNA offensive defensive lineman Israel Raybon said. “You always like to be acknowledged. When it comes to my Lions, that’s where my heart is.”
Raybon, a member of the 1989-1998 All-Decade team, played defensive line for the Lions from 1992-95 in some of the best years in UNA football history, when the Lions won three straight NCAA Division II national championships.
Raybon finished his UNA career with 187 tackles, 32 for loss and 12 ½ sacks. His list of accolades runs deep, including, but not limited to, All-American honors as a junior and senior as well as being a member of the NCAA Division II “Team of the Quarter Century” for 1973-97.
Most of all, Raybon, who grew up in Huntsville and still lives there, is looking forward to Saturday’s ceremony.
“I get to see old teammates from the past, guys I never got to meet, but I’ve always read about,” Raybon said. “I (get to) put a face to a name. I look forward to that most of all.”
Raybon said he still jokes around with his teammates as they reminisce about their playing days.
“It’s a great memory for me,” Raybon said. “I always tell them ‘I pretty much put y'all on my back and led y'all to the national championship.’ We cut up and have a good time doing that.”
Lance Ancar, who is now the strength and conditioning coach at South Alabama, has a lot of admiration for UNA having played offensive line there from 2002-2005. For one, that’s where he met his wife. He’s also made plenty of lifelong friends, like fellow former offensive lineman JoJo Bates, through the process of playing football.
“When you really dig deep into UNA as far as the history goes, you can’t help but fall in love with the place,” Ancar said. “UNA holds a special place in my heart.”
Ancar said he was able to attend Saturday’s game because it falls during an open week for South Alabama. He played with the Lions during former head coach Mark Hudpseth’s first season. Hudspeth now coaches at Austin Peay.
Ancar, who won the Rimington Award for being the nation’s top center in Division II his senior year, was a member of Hudspeth’s first recruiting class, which he said had a goal of getting UNA back to prominence.
“That was our whole thing, to change the culture of the place, get it back to where it was,” Ancar said. “I think we did a pretty good job of putting UNA back on the map.”
Former UNA quarterback Luke Wingo is among the recent additions to the all-decades teams, having played from 2012-15.
He was a member of the first recruiting class when head coach Bobby Wallace returned to his position for a second coaching stint at UNA in 2012.
In his senior year, Wingo threw for 3,203 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the Division II Player of the Year.
“It’ll be great to see some of the players that I played with,” Wingo said. “Even coach (former UNA quarterback and current Athens coach Cody) Gross, who was my coach, all the way through. Just to be able to catch up and see guys like that will be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.