Gardner-Webb, like North Alabama, has found itself on the losing end of several close games that have put the Runnin' Bulldogs on the verge of a losing season in 2019.
Gardner-Webb (3-7) is on a four-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game against UNA (3-7). The Runnin' Bulldogs are 2-2 in games decided by nine points or less.
However, head Coach Carroll McCray wants to see his team execute with more consistency down the stretch of games — and he hopes his team can find a way to do that in the remaining two games of the season.
“It’s our constant preach to our team and we’re still moving in that direction,” McCray said. “We’ve been a team on the grow.”
Gardner-Webb features older players who have meshed well with the younger players, McCray said. For example, the Runnin’ Bulldogs lost five receivers from last season and were forced to utilize players who would be seeing playing time for the first time.
However, the Bulldogs have an offensive line that features five upperclassmen, a graduate transfer quarterback and a senior running back. Despite their age, a few of the younger receivers have shined, including sophomore Izaiah Gathings and freshman Devron Harper.
McCray, whoever recognizes the struggle with his team by describing what he calls the “typewriter effect,” — or, he joked, for a modern interpretation, the “keyboard effect.” For a keyboard to work, all the individual keys to function. McCray sees it as the same for his team.
“We’ve had some one-person letdowns on some big plays that has cost us some ball games,” McCray said. “That’s why we’re really focusing on consistency of our execution.”
Offensively, the leaders for Gardner-Webb are graduate transfer quarterback Kalen Whitlow and running back Jayln Cagle. McCray recruited Cagle out of high school in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and the senior running back has played for the Runnin’ Bulldogs since he was a true freshman.
Cagle has been productive this season, rushing for 835 yards and eight touchdowns.
Whitlow, on the other hand, graduated from Tennessee State and transferred into the program. He didn’t play much in the first two games, McCray said, because he was learning a new system. In the games since, he’s amassed 1,569 yards through the air and 14 touchdowns.
“Both of those guys are really key for us as we’re coming down the stretch here,” McCray said.
Defensively, Gardner-Webb is similar to UNA in that it struggles to contain the run game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have allowed 31 touchdowns this season and have given up an average of 258.5 yards per game.
Still, there are bright spots. Junior linebacker Darien Reynolds leads the team with 109 tackles and four for loss. Reynolds switched from playing outside linebacker as a freshman to his current position on the inside and McCray noted the growth he’s seen as he’s progressed.
“He’s a real dynamic player, very emotional player,” McCray said. “He’s certainly a mainstay for us in what we do defensively.”
Similar to the offensive side of the ball, McCray has seen inconsistencies in execution on defense, particularly in getting off the field on third down. The plan moving forward, however, is to build around players like Reynolds and improve as the Runnin’ Bulldogs will return several starters next season.
McCray, like a lot of other coaches in the Big South, is familiar with the history of UNA’s program. The head coach previously worked at Samford as an offensive line coach from 1994-2000.
McCray is expecting UNA to bring the fight, given its performances in the last two games, over to Spangler Stadium on Saturday and he is expecting a close contest.
“Momentum is going to be big in the ball game when you’ve got two teams evenly matched,” McCray said. “(It’s) whichever kids are going to be able to come up and make some big plays.”
