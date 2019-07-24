CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Alabama head football coach Chris Willis is painfully aware that it will be three more seasons before the Lions can compete for the Big South football championship and a playoff berth.
The third-year coach doesn’t like the system and would happily change it, but he cautioned fans and upcoming opponents against the perception that UNA is playing “exhibition football” during its transitional phase into full-fledged, no-hold barred FCS program. The Lions, he said, aren’t playing just for fun.
Willis, quarterback Christian Lopez and defensive back K.J. Smith represented UNA at Big South Football Media Day on Tuesday, and all agreed the Lions will be out to prove themselves to their new conference foes and the non-conference opponents on the schedule.
Last season the Lions played a mixed FCS/Division II schedule as they began the transition to Division I. This season it’s an all-FCS schedule, so the Lions will get a taste of the week-in, week-out grind.
“You give us a team, turn on the scoreboard and there are officials, we’re trying to win the game,” Willis said. “We want to win every game. I don’t want people to think we are just feeling our way through it.”
Lopez and Smith said the players are approaching the season by using several different factors as motivation. First, they consider each game their own personal postseason. Second, they see each game as a chance to spoil another team’s season. Third, they want to be a part of building a special program to sustain itself years down the road. Finally, all have personal goals they want to achieve.
Lopez, who was a preseason All-Big South honorable mention, heads into his second season with the Lions agreeing with that assessment.
“I would say yeah,” he said. “From an individual (standpoint), there is stuff I want to achieve from the route I took going from UNLV to juco. There is still stuff I want to prove. There definitely are things within our team we want to do. Obviously, we want to beat those opponents on our schedule from outside our conference.”
Lopez will have some extra motivation in the second week of the season when UNA travels to Montana. Grizzlies starting quarterback Dalton Sneed and Lopez started their careers at UNLV at the same time.
“Beating them would be really sweet,” Lopez said. “There are a lot of personal goals and a lot of people are driven by what they have been through. We are going to try to win every game and continue to try to get better.”
Smith, a senior transfer from Georgia, said UNA will embrace the underdog status it will carry into each game this season.
“I know we are going to be considered the underdog, but there’s no better feeling than spoiling somebody’s season,” he said. “Every week is our bowl game. Nobody expects us to come in and do anything anyway. I know what we are capable of as a team, and we are definitely capable of spoiling some seasons.”
Thanks to its trio of national championships and multitude of postseason playoff appearances in Division II, the Lions are an unknown commodity as they enter a full season of FCS play. Smith said UNA now has to prove itself again.
“We have to re-establish ourselves,” he said. “We have to make a name for ourselves. Teams aren’t really respecting us right now, which is understandable. After the first couple of games when we start setting the tone, that will open some team’s eyes that we aren’t some regular transition team.”
Lopez said establishing the new Lions program on the FCS level began last season. He said now it’s time to carry it forward.
“That’s one of my goals – to implement a culture that is going to continue on after I am playing here,” Lopez said. “I want us to always be that team that I can come back to 20 or 30 years down the road and say I had something to do with that. When you play juco, you can’t really implement yourself or your personality because everybody gets there right before the season and then everybody is gone. Over this last year and the rest of my time here, I am trying to implement something that I can see 20 years down the road.”
