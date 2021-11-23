FLORENCE — The North Alabama football team is heading to the ASUN next fall. Its final season in the Big South concluded with six players earning all-conference honors on Tuesday.
featured
UNA football has six players earn All-Big South recognition
- By David Glovach Sports Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Tractor accident kills Killen man
- Florence city workers awarded $4,000 bonuses
- Medical Associates of the Shoals breaks ground on new location
- Larry Comer
- Lauderdale Co. man facing child porn, sexual abuse charges
- Howard Murphy
- Man shot, killed on 1st day of work at Alabama company
- Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe
- Charles Bone
- David Brent Conley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- You Said It (2)
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city (2)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- THE MIAMI HERALD: What if we could stay in daylight saving time forever? (1)
- UNA men's basketball drops season opener, remains winless against SEC teams (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Owner puts 6 downtown businesses on sale (1)
- Share your thoughs on holdback provision (1)
- DUI charge against ex-Florence cop dismissed (1)
- What is Dia de los Meurtos or Day of the Dead? (1)
Online Poll
Do you watch football on Thanksgiving Day?
You voted:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.