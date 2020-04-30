For Luke Nail, former Danville High School quarterback, signing with the University of North Alabama in December was a good fit for both parties.
On one side, the Lions were looking to add a young, mobile quarterback who knew how to win and had the ability to make plays, both in the run and the passing games.
Check. Nail threw for 1,197 yards and rushed for 854 with 20 total touchdowns in 2019, leading Danville from a 0-10 record the previous season to 5-6 with a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Nail, on the other hand, liked the idea of being close to home.
Check. He mapped out that the drive to the UNA campus was approximately one hour, 20 minutes from his doorstep.
“Florence is a great place to be,” Nail said. “I loved the UNA staff and that’s why I chose there. Just the character everybody has up there, everybody is great.”
Throughout the recruitment process, Nail developed a relationship with former Lions offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin, who recruited and offered him. Aplin left the program in January, taking on a new role as running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.
But Danville head coach Shannon McGregory recalls a time last spring where current UNA co-offensive coordinator Tyler Rice came to campus to watch Nail. Rice, at the time, was working at UT-Martin.
He was impressed by Nail and mentioned to McGregory that he’d like to offer him, but the Skyhawks' head coach wanted to wait. Luckily for Nail, he’ll now be coached by Rice, whom he said he talks to on a regular basis, along with co-offensive coordinator Zach Lisko.
“That’s a good situation,” McGregory said. “He already knows Luke (Nail) and is somewhat familiar with him.”
On the field in 2019, McGregory pointed out how Nail helped the Hawks open up their offense with his ability to run. Where he also excelled was in awareness in picking up on blitzes, and hitting routes for first downs to keep the offense moving down the field.
It was a big factor in Danville's 20-7 win over North Jackson on Sept. 6.
While Nail agreed that win was memorable, his favorite moment came during a 42-33 win over DAR. The Hawks were down by six with two minutes left. DAR had the ball and Nail was in at safety. He intercepted a pass and took it back for a touchdown to seal the win. Both Aplin and UNA head coach Chris Willis were in attendance.
“He helped us, of course, (to) throw the football, plus he can run,” McGregory said. (But) he helped us definitely win some ball games, without a doubt.”
Despite signing early, Nail chose to finish out school at Danville, although he didn’t expect it would be this way with most everything on hold due to coronavirus.
In the meantime, he’s gotten workouts virtually from UNA strength and conditioning coach Steve Herring, and said things are going well there. He hasn’t thrown a lot, but he’s starting to get back into it, primarily using band workouts to keep his arm in shape.
He’s met a few of the other players in his signing class from being on campus for spring practices, and has gotten to socialize with them, which he’s looking forward to doing more of once he’s able to move to Florence for good.
“It’s always cool getting to get into another brotherhood, another family,” Nail said, “(to) meet new people and play with new people and see what all of them bring to the table.”
As far as football goes, Nail admitted, like most freshmen, he wants to play right away. But he understands he’ll have to compete and work at it given the experience and talent of quarterbacks already in the program.
Nonetheless, the fit, both football and overall, is there for both Nail and UNA.
“He checked the boxes for UNA,” McGregory said. “He kind of does everything they really want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.