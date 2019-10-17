Like most of his counterparts across the country, North Alabama head coach Chris Willis has expressed frustration with a varying degree of penalty calls made by game officials throughout the season.
UNA has been flagged 42 times this season and averages 61.8 penalty yards per game. One of the main issues Willis has, however, is that his team’s opponents have been penalized a conference-low 32 times.
The Big South gives each coach an opportunity to submit calls for review to Dennis Hennigan, the coordinator of football officials for the conference. Hennigan uses an online program called QuickRef, where coaches send a video of the call in question as well as a short “narrative” to allow for any kind of comment.
After the Lions 41-21 win over Presbyterian when the Lions racked up a season-high 10 penalties for 92 yards, Willis used the option.
“I want to hear feedback,” Willis said. “I’m just concerned, when we’re playing at home (and) picking up these penalties like this, I get frustrated … It’s odd ... and players want me to defend them. I just want an explanation why.”
According to Henngian and Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander, Willis isn’t the only coach who opens up the discussion. Hennigan said out of the eight schools in the conference, he hears from a coach about once a week. Kallander is copied on emails with submissions on an occasional basis.
From there, often times Hennigan, who also serves as the coordinator of officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference, will provide his response, which could vary. With penalties, it will often be one of the two, either stating that the official missed the call or he’ll confirm the call was the correct one. In other decision-based calls, it’s either confirmation or there will be some degree of difficulty for the call to be changed based on either the angle or the evidence on the field.
Through its partnership with the ACC, the Big South has officials from the conference at its games on Saturdays. Often times, officials will call an ACC game on a Thursday and Friday and turn around and show up for a Big South game on the weekend.
Kallander expressed the importance of coach’s feedback for the benefit of the conference as a whole, as well.
“We go and evaluate our officials and evaluate our rosters at the end of the year,” Kallander said. “It’s important so we can properly evaluate our film and make sure our officials are doing their job and making the right calls.”
On April 22, rule changes proposed in late February by the NCAA Football Rules Committee were approved by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel.
Of those rules, one in particular is a 15-yard personal foul penalty if a player delivers a blindside block “by attacking an opponent with forcible contact.” For UNA, an example is the blindside block the second half against Hampton during one of Jalen Dread’s interception returns for a touchdown.
“It certainly happens from time to time when he (the coach) wants additional information to decide what I provided or if he just wants to have a further discussion about the play or the rule in question if it’s involved,” Hennigan said.
With rule changes taking place each year in the NCAA, Hennigan said he’ll get questions about interpretations of the new rules or the rules themselves.
“(But), there hasn’t been really anything that has garnered any more attention than anything else,” Hennigan said.
While Willis has shown his frustration for calls in past game, including the four he submitted to the conference from the Presbyterian game, he understands his team has plenty of warranted penalties.
And despite any frustration with coaches from any of the eight schools,with the system in place, Kallander feels confident with the approach the conference takes.
“We’ve got a great crew. We feel really good about the quality of our officials and their responsibility,” Kallander said.
