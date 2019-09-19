For the first time in his collegiate career, North Alabama’s Joe Gurley has taken over both punting and field goal duties full time.
Early results prove Gurley is fitting in nicely. He’s 7 for 7 on field goals this season and notched his career long in punts with a 61-yarder against Alabama A&M. Having multiple responsibilities could seem like a lot, but the junior specialist has taken it in full stride.
“Kickers and punters … we’re kind of in our separate world most of the time,” Gurley said. “But I love everybody on this team, and I try to do my best after every punt, kick, defensive session. (I try to) pick guys up and show them, ‘Hey I care.’”
Having only sparingly kicked field goals while handling punting duties the previous two seasons at UNA, Gurley recognized the opportunity to do both this season. He spent his off season training with special teams coach Mike King.
King and Gurley’s relationship started in early high school when Gurley attended a few of King’s kicking camps with Shoals Kicking Development. King said he knew Gurley had the potential to be successful because of a few attributes, including his calm demeanor and his athletic background. He played basketball and ran track when he wasn’t in football season.
“He has all those intangibles that you would need to develop into being a kicker that would be successful,” King said.
Gurley also traveled to Birmingham this past summer and worked with the founder of One on One Kicking, Mike McCabe.
At his camp, McCabe brought in punters and kickers from various Division 1 programs like Penn State and Ohio State.
“He’ll tell you little things to fix, but it’s mainly just competing all summer,” Gurley said. “I get to compete against (the other guys) and it makes me a lot better.”
About once a year, Gurley will get a chance to work with former UNA and Brooks kicker Will Batson. Batson works in Washington D.C. but connects with Gurley when he’s able to make the trip home.
Leading up to the season, Gurley was in an open competition with the other specialists for the starting field goal kicker. He battled with all of them, namely freshman Sam Contorno. Gurley admitted there were good and bad days, but it worked out in the end.
“I just ended up outlasting and winning the battle that first game,” Gurley said. “So far, I’m doing good. I’ve (just) got to keep it up.”
Multi-purpose player at Brooks
A Brooks graduate, Gurley grew up going to UNA football games. Under the tutelage of head coach Brad Black, Gurley was the kicker and punter, and also played wide receiver and defensive back for Brooks for four seasons.
At a typical UNA practice, Gurley is working on his kicks with the other specialists while the rest of team drills and scrimmages. In high school, he had to do both. The kicking work was on his own time.
“That was another impressive thing to me,” Black said. “I don't know if I’ll have another guy that put in what he put in what he put in … and to turn around and be the kind of player that he was.”
Gurley started kicking for Brooks in the eighth grade, but didn’t want to only kick while in high school. He and his dad met with the coaches to make clear he wanted to contribute in any way he could.
In 2016, his senior year at Brooks, Gurley earned all-state honors as a punter.
Black recalls a tight game with East Limestone when Gurley was in high school. They sent Gurley out to try a 67-yard field goal. The kick missed to the left, but it had the distance.
“I always wondered, ‘What if this kid only kicked and punted?’” Black said.
Transitioning to just kicking
Joe Gurley’s dad, John, worked with his son while he was in high school. He doesn’t so much these days with all the other instruction Gurley gets, but he’s noticed his growth as a specialist.
John Gurley said the biggest transition for his son was going from practicing to prepare to play every snap in high school to now only practicing for his kicking duties.
“It’s taken him a little bit to get used to,” John Gurley said. “He has a different workout, a different routine and a lot of times they’re separate from the rest of the team. But the group he works with has a lot of camaraderie and they work hard to improve each day as a team.”
His father has seen his son grow with increased responsibilities. Watching from the sidelines, he’s encouraged when he sees Joe lifting up his teammates.
“I’ve just seen a lot more confidence in him, the way he’s carried himself,” John Gurley said.
Gurley credited his long snapper, Austin Underwood, for a lot of his success. Holder Jack Peavy also earned some praise. No matter what his personal stats are, Gurley deferred his success to those around him.
And when his team does lose, Gurley and his dad both don’t pay attention to the broken records or good stats.
Rather, Gurley leans on advice from his dad, who tells him “history won’t make the next one” and King, who preaches consistency.
“He puts himself in that position,” King said. He understands that it’s more important to be consistent and reliable so the coaches can count on him and not hesitate to make a decision to go out there.”
