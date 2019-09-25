For three players on North Alabama’s defense, this season is somewhat of a new start.
They’re not freshman, but rather late additions to the team via transfer. Meet Wallace Cowins, Jr., Kendric Haynes and Amir Postley, three players who joined the program later than usual.
For Cowins, a defensive end, and Haynes, a linebacker, it was in June. For Postley — also a linebacker — it was as late as the second week of the season.
In a day and age when transfer news permeates throughout the NCAA, the Lions have used it to help bolster their defense.
Defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell explained that it’s “not unheard of” to have players arrive late ahead of a season at UNA. Defensive back K.J. Smith and quarterback Christian Lopez were in similar situations last season.
“I wouldn’t say its typical, (but) they’re doing well,” Campbell said.
Cowins is a starter at defensive end for UNA. He has 19 tackles and a sack to this point. He joined the team on June 19 after entering the transfer portal when he decided to leave Coastal Carolina. Before that, it was Georgia Military College, a school just under 75 miles away from his hometown of Conyers, Georgia.
Upon leaving Coastal Carolina, he hoped to play with his brothers, Kwauzee and Kurott Garland, who are both at Tennessee. When that didn’t work out, he decided he wanted to be close to home and settled on North Alabama.
“I feel like I could come in right away and help the team make a difference. They just transferred to D-I from D-II, so I feel like I could help an impact,” Cowins said.
Cowins said coming from an FBS school like Coastal Carolina allowed him to transition easier to North Alabama because of the complexity of the playbook.
Adjusting wasn’t difficult because he was able to pick up what the coaches wanted quickly.
“He’s been the guy that we thought he would be when we signed him,” Campbell said. “He’s provided some rush ability off the edge, he’s fit in well with the team, he’s a good teammate … he’s just been great all around.
Haynes is a regular contributor at linebacker who has nine total tackles on the year. He committed to South Alabama out of high school in 2017, but attended Holmes Community College instead before transferring to UNA.
“They really just gave me a chance. That’s all I asked for,” he said. “So I just come out here ... give them my all.”
Then, there’s Amir Postley. Postley joined the team the second week of the regular season. He arrived on campus during the first week, but couldn’t join the team until his transcripts were clear. A native of Philadelphia, Postley previously attended Los Angeles Valley College.
Going across the country and then ending up in Alabama didn’t seem to bother him. In fact, he enjoys it.
“It’s been good actually, I get to explore the world. Play football, which I love and get an education, so it's good on my part.”
He did say, however, that the football aspect of his travels hasn’t always been easy.
When he was set to leave Los Angeles, Postley had a few offers from schools, but a lot of them backed off when Postley had to take an online summer class before transferring. However, UNA kept in touch, offered him and before he knew it he was in Florence.
“(They) just gave me another opportunity so I’m just taking it and running with it,” Postley said.
Even though he’s only been with the team for about three weeks, he said the team welcomed him with open arms from the beginning. He calls them his “brothers.”
“I’m happy to be a part of this team, I’m happy to get another chance,” Postley said.
Postley said he’s gained more confidence as he’s gone along, specifically in learning the playbook and picking up the defense. Campbell said it’s just a matter of getting used to the different nuances, including coverages, alignments and terminology.
While each situation is different for the players, the common thread of coming to UNA is about getting another chance to perform and compete at the Division I level. For the coaches and the rest of the team, the players arriving help in the long run.
“They’re improving each day. These are guys that, moving forward these last seven weeks, we expect to play a bigger role,” Campbell said.
