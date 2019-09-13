Much like North Alabama, Alabama A&M is coming off a blowout loss where the game slipped away after a good start.
The Bulldogs fell to Arkansas Pine-Bluff 52-34 last Saturday, bringing their record to 1-1. Head coach Connell Maynor said his team made too many mistakes with the ball and in execution down the stretch after the game was 17-14 in the first quarter.
Even in its win over Morehouse in the first week of the season, the game was won at the end but the Bulldogs had to overcome multiple turnovers.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Maynor said. “All of it is correctable, (and) I think the energy level is up. So, (hopefully) they’re able to come out and get those mistakes corrected and have a better showing.”
Maynor is in his second season with the Bulldogs. He led his team to a 6-5 record in 2018, A&M’s first winning season in six years.
He’ll be making his first trip to Braly Stadium since 2012, when he coached Winston-Salem State to an appearance Division II championship. Valdosta State took home the title, 35-7.
But Maynor is focused on the now. The in-state rivalry, played for the first time last season since 1997, is on his mind. Though it is a new season, he hopes his team can return the favor after UNA beat the Bulldogs at Louis Crew Stadium in 2018.
Last year’s game, which was a 25-20 win for the Lions, was decided late after both teams went back and forth as the game wore on.
UNA defensive back K.J. Smith intercepted a pass from quarterback Aqeel Glass with one second remaining after the Bulldogs started a drive with 39 seconds left.
“We had a few plays that didn’t go our way,” Glass said. “We know that we’re going to be able to compete with them. It’s just a matter of execution at this point.”
Maynor said his team had opportunities but too many mistakes and penalties in last year’s game.
Glass’ interception was the second turnover of the game, and the Bulldogs were flagged seven times for 76 total yards.
“If we can clean that stuff up, I think we got a chance to play with them and see what happens in the fourth quarter,” Maynor said.
Maynor said he’s impressed with UNA quarterback Christian Lopez. He likes his ability to extend plays and called him a threat with running the ball and finding open receivers down field. But at times, Maynor said, it could be dangerous.
In the second half in the Lions 61-17 loss to Montana, Maynor pointed out Lopez’ two interceptions.
“That’s kind of the good with the bad when you have a quarterback like that,” Maynor said. “But I don’t mind having those guys that can change the game. We got to contain Lopez in the offense, limit those guys’ big plays.”
Defensively, Maynor thinks North Alabama is solid. Glass pointed out the size of the front seven and the defensive back’s ability to cover.
With that in mind, the quarterback placed extra emphasis on execution.
“We’re just going to have to do everything right honestly,” Glass said. “Play an almost perfect game.”
Glass and Maynor recognize the game is big for the communities of both programs. Maynor said it’s a unique opportunity in a road game where some players will have the opportunity to play in front of their families.
But on the field, when the game kicks off at 6:05 p.m. in Florence, both teams will look to right their wrongs from last week.
