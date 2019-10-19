When North Alabama head coach Chris Willis brought in his team on Sunday for the first meeting and practice after the open week, there was a sense of attentiveness.
In the meeting room, Willis asked how many of the players watched film of Charleston Southern’s game with Kennesaw State last Saturday. Out of around a hundred people, 90 hands shot up. The Lions then went out to practice and had what Willis called one of the best practices of the season.
When UNA takes the field against Charleston Southern today at 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium, it will be the first of five games remaining on the schedule where Lions players and coaches have agreed to play “inspired” football.
“We had a meeting with (the seniors),” Willis said. “They said ‘Coach, we want to do a better job of leading on the field, be player coaches so to speak’, and I said, ‘that’d be awesome.’”
One of the seniors, offensive lineman Zach Davis, boiled the difference this team can make down to one thing.
He explained that he can see how his team plays differently when they have passion, or in other words, a sense of energy to the way the players compete. The offense usually clicks and the defense is quick to make stops, he said.
“Honestly if we play every game with passion, we can win every single game on the schedule,” Davis said. “Our record doesn’t represent how good our team is, whatsoever.”
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Andre Little said he can’t remember the last time he played on a team that’s finished with a losing record. He also understands that UNA hasn’t had one since 2002.
“We don’t want to be that team that messes up and has the first (one) since,” Little said.
Little explained that he often notices seniors talk to the team. Quarterback Christian Lopez does often. But he’s noticed more of it this past week. He said players like defensive backs K.J. Smith and A.J. Bracey are known for talking to their teammates by simply saying “we’re good.”
He understands most quarterbacks on the team are vocal and respects it, but Little appreciates the input from others.
“Hearing these other guys put their imprint on it and say stuff to get us motivated,” Little said. “I feel like that’s a little better.”
Willis thinks that although the next five games will be competitive, there’s a chances for his team to win.
It starts with the Buccaneers, who he explains are a good team that’s faced with a tough schedule, similar to, but likely tougher than UNA’s.
“To me? You gotta throw the records out. It’s going to be a tough football game,” Willis said. “Can we win? Yeah, I think we can beat them. (But), I think they feel the same way.”
