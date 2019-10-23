In preparing to face No. 4 Kennesaw State and it’s triple-option offense Saturday, North Alabama's coaches have periodically prepared in some fashion defensively since spring practice.
Whether it’s going over cut drills with the defensive linemen, or breaking down coverages with the defensive backs, defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell said it's important to prepare that way because of the speed and physicality an offense like that presents.
“It’s grown up football, its cut blocks, it’s a physical game,” Campbell said. “You just kind of sprinkle it in throughout the year, so it’s not a complete foreign language to them when this week comes out.”
Part of the preparation comes with the scout team offense. Head coach Chris Willis said in order to simulate it, the scouts won’t snap the ball, but rather put the ball in the quarterback’s hand to get the play going in an attempt to emulate how fast it unfolds in game.
Willis, with a background as a defensive coordinator having faced similar offenses in the past, spent some time with the defense on practice Tuesday to give his input.
As a coach, Willis said he’ll always like his plan going in, but he knows his team understands the challenge the Owls present, as they average 43 points per game and 353 rushing yards per game.
“You’re not going to get very many opportunities,” Willis said of facing Kennesaw State’s offense. “The clock will fly by, it’ll be a pretty quick game.”
But as senior defensive linemen Brady Owensby says, it starts up front. Defensive linemen are primarily responsible for fighting off cut blocks, making sure the the run up the middle is covered and clogging up running lanes. That allows linebackers to get free to cover their responsibility, either the quarterback run or the pitch to a running back depending on the player's position on the field.
Owensby spoke on his experience playing another triple-option offense, Mississippi College, in previous seasons as an advantage in helping him prepare this week. However, for younger players, a lot of the teaching is bringing up concepts they haven’t used consistently high school.
“When it comes down to it, everybody just plays their job,” Owensby said. “You can’t over-complicate this week, keep it simple.”
After giving up 271 rushing yards in the 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern, Campbell said the glaring issue was missed tackles. Although his players got stops and forced field goals, if there was better tackling, Campbell said, the outcome could have been different.
“We gotta do a better job of wrapping up, grabbing cloth, all those old school tackling techniques,” Campbell said.
After Saturday’s game, Owensby said his teammates along the line broke down the film with what defensive line coach Cordell Upshaw always reminds them. It starts up front, and “it’s all on us,” Owensby said.
For UNA, however, it’s about recovering from last week’s struggles in the second half against the run and hoping the scattered season-long preparation pays off.
“It’s our time to prove ourselves,” Owensby said “Last week man, we just missed some tackles, this week, it’s pin your ears back … this is your redeemer week.”
